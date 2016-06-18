Preview: Braves at Mets

The Atlanta Braves have enjoyed sustained success on limited occasions this season but will attempt to match a season-high four-game winning streak on Saturday when they continue their series versus the host New York Mets. Atlanta, which won four in a row under former manager Fredi Gonzalez from April 15-19, recorded its third consecutive victory with a 5-1 triumph in the opener of a three-game set on Friday.

Freddie Freeman has been pivotal in each of those three wins, going 10-for-16 with two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored. The 26-year-old looks to continue his good fortune versus the Mets, against whom he is 10-for-29 in seven contests this season and 3-for-7 in his career when facing Saturday starter Steven Matz. New York, which has dropped four of its last six, saw its offense struggle once again after erupting for 17 runs on 30 hits in two victories over Pittsburgh. Curtis Granderson scored the Mets’ lone run on Friday and has crossed the plate eight times during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.59 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (7-3, 2.71)

Atlanta has expected much more out of Blair, as the 24-year-old rookie continued his struggles at the major-league level by allowing at least six runs for the third time in his last five starts during a no-decision versus Cincinnati on Monday. Blair’s command issues have been evident with 11 walks in his last three outings (13 1/3 innings). He did turn in an acceptable performance versus the Mets on April 24, taking the loss despite yielding three runs on six hits with only two walks in a 3-2 setback.

Matz fell to 0-2 in his last three starts (16 2/3 innings) after allowing five runs on nine hits of a 5-3 setback to Milwaukee on Sunday. The 25-year-old looks to rebound versus Atlanta, against which he won both starts this season to improve to 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Matz struck out eight Braves on both April 23 and May 4, allowing two runs in the first outing before scattering just two hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the other.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 10-for-27 with two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored in the seven contests versus Atlanta this season.

2. Braves RF Nick Markakis has three RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Mets LF Michael Conforto’s June swoon continued as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener to drop to 6-for-45 this month.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 1