Preview: Braves at Mets

The New York Mets are surging at just the right time as the defending National League champions push for a wild-card spot, and an advantageous schedule is helping their cause. The Mets open a three-game home series Monday against the last-place Atlanta Braves holding the top wild-card position, looking for their 21st victory in 28 contests, and New York does not face a team with a winning record the rest of the regular season.

The Mets already set a franchise record for homers when T.J. Rivera belted New York’s 202nd blast of the season in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Minnesota. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .293 with eight homers and 22 RBIs since coming off the disabled list Aug. 19, but left Sunday’s game due to dizziness in the sixth inning. The Braves continue playing better in the second half after a dreadful start to their season, going 21-23 since acquiring left fielder Matt Kemp at the beginning of August. Kemp is batting .293 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 44 games with Atlanta.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-6, 8.23 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (13-8, 2.43)

Blair is one of several young Atlanta pitchers who has struggled this season, allowing 11 homers in 54 2/3 innings with nearly as many walks (29) as strikeouts (32). He has made one start in the majors since late June, giving up five runs on eight hits in four innings of an Aug. 28 loss at San Francisco, and surrendered six earned runs across two playoff starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. Blair gave up four runs in 7 1/3 innings to win Game 1 of the International League championship series Tuesday.

Syndergaard has been outstanding down the stretch during the Mets’ surge, posting a 1.36 ERA while going 4-1 in his past six starts. He got a no-decision despite allowing only one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, and has struck out 42 hitters in his past 39 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .175 batting average. Syndergaard has not faced the Braves this season, but posted a 3.27 ERA in two starts against Atlanta in 2015 while striking out 11 in 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets lead the season series with Braves 9-7, winning two of three in Atlanta Sept. 9-11.

2. New York is 70-37 when homering this season and 36-18 when homering at home.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Braves 1