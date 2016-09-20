FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Braves at Mets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Preview: Braves at Mets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

While Chipper Jones famously cornered the market on tormenting the New York Mets throughout his career, Freddie Freeman has done a pretty good job of it this season. Fresh off his four-hit performance in the opener, Freeman looks to add to his career-best 23-game hitting streak on Tuesday as the visiting Atlanta Braves vie for a series victory at Citi Field.

The 27-year-old Freeman is batting 33-for-90 with five homers and 22 RBIs during his hitting streak and has reached base in a career-best 39 consecutive contests, the longest by a member of the Braves since Jones' 41-game jaunt in 2008. Freeman is batting 27-for-68 versus the Mets this season for cellar-dwelling Atlanta, which is a respectable 8-9 versus New York in 2016. While the Braves' postseason plans were dashed long ago, New York holds a one-game lead on both San Francisco and St. Louis in the race for the two National League wild card spots. Curtis Granderson collected three hits in the opener and is 5-for-10 with two homers in the last two contests after going 1-for-22 in his previous six.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-10, 3.18 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-1, 3.08)

Teheran's season hasn't been one for the ages, but the 25-year-old Colombian has turned in three strong outings versus the New York Mets. Teheran recorded a one-hit shutout at Citi Field on June 19 and scattered five hits over eight scoreless innings six days later before yielding two runs across six frames of another no-decision on Sept. 9. Teheran, who owns a 6-3 mark with a 2.44 ERA in his career against the Mets, looks to rebound after permitting five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-5 setback to Miami on Wednesday.

Gsellman received his second straight no-decision on Wednesday despite scattering five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings versus Washington. The 23-year-old rookie received the same fate after yielding four runs in five frames against Atlanta. Like plenty of Mets pitchers, Gsellman reportedly is dealing with injury as he has a labrum tear to some degree in his non-throwing shoulder, according to ESPN.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York INF T.J. Rivera has driven in six runs in his last six games.

2. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp, who belted a solo homer off Gsellman in their last encounter, is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Mired in a 3-for-34 slump, Mets OF Jay Bruce has found himself on the bench in each of the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.