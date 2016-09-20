Preview: Braves at Mets

While Chipper Jones famously cornered the market on tormenting the New York Mets throughout his career, Freddie Freeman has done a pretty good job of it this season. Fresh off his four-hit performance in the opener, Freeman looks to add to his career-best 23-game hitting streak on Tuesday as the visiting Atlanta Braves vie for a series victory at Citi Field.

The 27-year-old Freeman is batting 33-for-90 with five homers and 22 RBIs during his hitting streak and has reached base in a career-best 39 consecutive contests, the longest by a member of the Braves since Jones' 41-game jaunt in 2008. Freeman is batting 27-for-68 versus the Mets this season for cellar-dwelling Atlanta, which is a respectable 8-9 versus New York in 2016. While the Braves' postseason plans were dashed long ago, New York holds a one-game lead on both San Francisco and St. Louis in the race for the two National League wild card spots. Curtis Granderson collected three hits in the opener and is 5-for-10 with two homers in the last two contests after going 1-for-22 in his previous six.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-10, 3.18 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-1, 3.08)

Teheran's season hasn't been one for the ages, but the 25-year-old Colombian has turned in three strong outings versus the New York Mets. Teheran recorded a one-hit shutout at Citi Field on June 19 and scattered five hits over eight scoreless innings six days later before yielding two runs across six frames of another no-decision on Sept. 9. Teheran, who owns a 6-3 mark with a 2.44 ERA in his career against the Mets, looks to rebound after permitting five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-5 setback to Miami on Wednesday.

Gsellman received his second straight no-decision on Wednesday despite scattering five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings versus Washington. The 23-year-old rookie received the same fate after yielding four runs in five frames against Atlanta. Like plenty of Mets pitchers, Gsellman reportedly is dealing with injury as he has a labrum tear to some degree in his non-throwing shoulder, according to ESPN.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York INF T.J. Rivera has driven in six runs in his last six games.

2. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp, who belted a solo homer off Gsellman in their last encounter, is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Mired in a 3-for-34 slump, Mets OF Jay Bruce has found himself on the bench in each of the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 3