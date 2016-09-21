Preview: Braves at Mets

While Freddie Freeman is enjoying career-best hitting (24 games) and on-base streaks (40), teammate Adonis Garcia has been relishing a nice little run at the plate as well. With eight hits in his last four contests, Garcia will look to send the Atlanta Braves to their fifth win overall, sixth straight at Citi Field and a three-game sweep of the host New York Mets on Wednesday.

Garcia belted a three-run blast to highlight his three-hit performance in Tuesday's 5-4 triumph to improve to 25-for-82 with three homers, 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored in September. Freeman needs to reach base in the series finale to tie Chipper Jones' streak in 2008, and he is batting a blistering .467 in his career against Wednesday starter Bartolo Colon. The cellar-dwelling Braves have split their first 18 encounters with the Mets, who had won 11 of 14 before dropping two straight to fall into a three-way tie with St. Louis and San Francisco for the two National League wild card spots. Asdrubal Cabrera reached base on all five at-bats on Tuesday to improve to 22-for-68 versus Atlanta this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ryan Weber (1-1, 5.46 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-7, 3.14)

Weber will make his second start this season and seventh career after injuries befelled both Mike Foltynewicz and Williams Perez. The 26-year-old pitched well in his last outing, allowing one run on two hits over 4 2/3 innings of relief versus Washington on Friday. Weber has been fortunate to walk away without a decision in a pair of encounters with New York in his career, yielding seven runs on 11 hits - three homers - in 8 1/3 innings.

Colon inproved to 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA in his last six outings on Friday after scattering three hits over seven innings in a 3-0 triumph against Minnesota. The 43-year-old Dominican owns a 1-1 mark versus Atlanta in three starts this season, but received a no-decision after permitting two homers and three runs total on Sept. 10. Colon owns a stellar 9-3 career record with a 2.48 ERA against the Braves, with just five homers allowed in 98 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes is 0-for-8 in the series and just 13-for-59 against Atlanta this season.

2. Braves CF Ender Inciarte has 16 hits in his last 10 games overall and is batting 17-for-50 versus the Mets this season.

3. Mets C Travis d'Arnaud, who is 6-for-32 in his last 10 contests, is batting just .118 with runners in scoring position this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Braves 1