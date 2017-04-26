Preview: Braves at Mets

Mother Nature gave the struggling Atlanta Braves and the Mets an extra day to try and shake off their early-season slumps, raining out Tuesday’s series opener to set up a shortened two-game series beginning Wednesday in New York. The Mets have lost four in a row and eight of their past nine games, and likely would be in the National League East basement were it not for the Braves’ current six-game losing streak.

The postponement sets up a rematch of a great pitching duel from opening day, as Atlanta turns to Julio Teheran and the Mets will skip Robert Gsellman’s spot in the rotation in favor of Noah Syndergaard. Sparked by six blasts each from Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce, the Mets are among the league leaders in homers (29), but have allowed five runs or more four times in their past nine games. Atlanta starters have produced eight quality starts in its past 10 games, but have suffered one run losses three times in its past four contests. First baseman Freddie Freeman is off to a blistering start, hitting .381 (third in the NL through Monday) with seven homers and a .494 on-base percentage, and is a career .312 hitter against New York.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73)

Teheran never looked comfortable in suffering his first defeat of the season April 19 against Washington, allowing seven runs on seven hits - including a pair of Bryce Harper homers - in just four innings. The 26-year-old came into that game with a 0.95 ERA after three solid starts to begin the season, including holding the Mets to four hits in six shutout innings at Citi Field on April 3. Teheran is 7-3 all-time against New York with a 2.21 ERA, the lowest ERA among qualifying pitchers against the Mets since 2011.

Syndergaard suffered his first loss of the season Thursday against the Philadelphia, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks - his sixth career game with double-digit strikeouts and no walks. He has yet to walk a hitter or allow a homer in 26 innings this season while striking out 30 (tied for sixth in the NL entering Tuesday). Syndergaard began his season with a gem against the Braves on April 3, striking out seven while giving up five hits in six shutout innings of a game New York eventually won 6-0.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves bullpen entered Tuesday ranked 12th in the NL in ERA (5.19), and has blown 4-of-7 save opportunities.

2. Provided the weather is better Wednesday, the Mets plan on Cespedes (left hamstring injury) and C Travis d’Arnaud (right wrist contusion) returning to the lineup.

3. Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips enters Wednesday riding a 10-game hitting streak, hitting .375 with four extra-base hits and seven RBIs during that stretch, and a 15-game on-base streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 2