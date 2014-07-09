Mets 8, Braves 3: Jacob deGrom struck out 11 over seven shutout innings and host New York pounded out a season-high 18 hits to beat Atlanta for the second consecutive night.

In his 11th major-league start, deGrom (2-5) matched his career high in strikeouts, scattering seven hits with no walks. Every New York hitter in the starting lineup – including deGrom – had at least one hit by the third inning with Lucas Duda finishing 3-for-3, Daniel Murphy going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Curtis Granderson adding two hits, including a solo homer.

Jason Heyward collected three hits with an RBI and two stolen bases, and B.J. Upton added three hits and a steal for the Braves, who have lost three in a row. Starter Julio Teheran (8-6) was rocked for five runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings as Atlanta slipped into a first-place tie with Washington in the National League East.

Granderson, who tied Monday’s game with an eighth-inning homer, slugged his 14th homer of the season on Teheran’s second pitch of the bottom of the first. deGrom and Granderson singled in the second, scoring later in the inning on Murphy’s double to center, and David Wright plated Murphy on an RBI single to make it 4-0 New York.

Eric Young Jr.’s single to right in the third scored Travis d’Arnaud to push the lead to 5-0, and that was more than sufficient support for deGrom, who struck out the side in the second and fifth innings. Atlanta finally scored in the eighth on Heyward’s RBI single, and Freddie Freeman added a two-run single in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: d’Arnaud finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and has reached base in all 12 games since returning from Triple-A Las Vegas. … Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-4 with a walk to snap his eight-game hitting streak. … Six Mets finished with two hits each and seven different New York hitters drove in runs.