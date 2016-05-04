Mets 8, Braves 0

NEW YORK -- Steven Matz allowed two hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings on Wednesday afternoon and Lucas Duda hit two of New York’s four homers as the Mets cruised past the Atlanta Braves 8-0 at Citi Field.

The Mets (17-9) bounced back from being one-hit on Tuesday night to win for the 15th time in 19 games.

The Braves (7-20) have scored one run or fewer eight times this season.

Matz walked none, hit a batter and struck out eight in equaling the longest start of his big league career. The Braves hit just six balls into the outfield against Matz, who has given up just two runs in 27 innings while winning his last four starts.

The no-hitter suspense ended fairly early for Matz, who retired the first eight batters he faced before opposing pitcher Jhoulys Chacin singled to center. Matz then set down the next 11 batters before plunking Freddie Freeman with one out in the seventh. He retired four straight batters before being lifted after a single by Erick Aybar.

Right-handers Jim Henderson and Addison Reed combined for the final four outs.

The Mets hit all four homers off Chacin between the second and fifth innings. Rene Rivera belted a two-run shot in the second, Asdrubal Cabrera and Duda each had two-run blasts in the third and Duda went deep again in the fifth for the 14th multi-homer game of his career.

Wilmer Flores added an RBI double later in the fifth to end the Mets’ streak of 11 straight runs produced via a home run dating to Monday.

Flores and Yoenis Cespedes each had two hits for the Mets.

Freeman singled in the ninth for the Braves’ other hit.

Chacin allowed eight runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out four in a season-low 4 2/3 innings.

Bud Norris and Hunter Cervenka combined for 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Cervenka has not allowed a run in 12 big league appearances.

NOTES: Mets RHP Steven Matz is one of five active pitchers with seven wins in his first 10 major league games. Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn, Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka and Angels RHP Jered Weaver also achieved the feat. ... The Mets were one-hit Tuesday for the ninth time since 2000 and the fourth time by Atlanta. ... Braves OF Ender Inciarte (strained left hamstring) went 0-for-3 in the first game of his rehab assignment on Wednesday morning with Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Braves bullpen coach Eddie Perez turned 48 on Wednesday.