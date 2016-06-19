Braves run win streak to four

NEW YORK -- Ender Inciarte created the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday night and the Atlanta Braves came back from an early three-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 4-3 at Citi Field.

The Braves (22-46) tied a season high with their fourth straight win. The Mets (36-31) have lost five of seven.

With the score tied 3-3, Inciarte opened the eighth by doubling off right-hander Addison Reed. After an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman, Jeff Francouer lined out to right fielder Curtis Granderson, who relaxed and held the ball upon seeing Inciarte heading back to second.

But upon touching second, Inciarte dashed for third and beat the throw. Nick Markakis struck out for the second out, but Reed uncorked a wild pitch with Tyler Flowers at the plate.

Inciarte broke for home even though the ball was only got a few feet behind Rene Rivera. The Mets catcher retrieved the ball and tried to beat Inciarte to the plate but could not apply the tag in time.

The manufactured run made Dario Alvarez the winner. He got the final two outs of the seventh inning. Chris Withrow and Hunter Cervenka combined on a scoreless eighth before Jim Johnson barely secured his first save of the season during an eventful ninth.

Wilmer Flores opened the ninth by reaching on an error by shortstop Erick Aybar but was thrown out at home trying to score on James Loney's long double to left-center field. Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly flied out to deep left-center field before Johnson plunked Alejandro De Aza on a 3-1 count. Johnson then struck out Granderson to end the game.

Chase d'Arnaud had an RBI single in the fifth to begin the Braves' comeback from a 3-0 deficit, and Francouer and Flowers hit solo homers in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

For the Mets, Yoenis Cespedes (third inning) and Wilmer Flores (fourth inning) hit solo homers and Rivera lofted a sacrifice fly.

Braves right-hander Aaron Blair allowed three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings. Mets left-hander Steven Matz allowed two runs, four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.

Cespedes' solo shot with two outs in the third gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

New York extended the lead to 3-0 in a span of five pitches in the fourth when Flores hit a one-out homer to left before Loney legged out a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Rivera.

The Braves cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Snyder delivered a leadoff double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on d'Arnaud's two-out single.

NOTES: Mets 3B Wilmer Flores, who left Thursday's game after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch, returned to the lineup after being limited to pinch-hit duties Friday. ... Mets C Travis d'Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) was scheduled to catch a full game for Triple-A Las Vegas. It would be his first game behind the plate for Las Vegas. D'Arnaud, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 26, is expected to be activated by the Mets on Tuesday. ... Braves 3B Adonis Garcia (left ankle), who was injured Thursday, did not start and isn't expected to return to the lineup until Tuesday. ... Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a Braves broadcaster, won his 300th game 30 years ago Saturday.