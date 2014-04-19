Harang strong again as Braves one-hit Mets

NEW YORK -- In a span of two months, Atlanta Braves right-hander Aaron Harang has gone from unemployed to indispensable -- and almost unhittable.

Harang threw seven no-hit innings Friday night and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter as the Braves routed the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field.

Harang, who turns 36 next month and is playing with his seventh big league team, never threw a no-hitter. But Friday marked the second time in four starts this season he carried a no-hitter into the seventh, and he surely would have been given a chance to pursue the Braves’ first no-hitter in 20 seasons if he didn’t require 121 pitches to get through seven innings -- including 49 in his final two innings of work.

“To be so close to being (part of) a combined no-hitter, that’s something special,” Harang said. “I’ll take it all in and appreciate it tonight and tomorrow I’ll be getting ready for the next start.”

Harang wasn’t sure during the winter if there’d be a next start to make. He remained on the free agent market for months after posting a 5.40 ERA in 26 starts last season -- which he ended with four starts in September for the Mets -- before signing with Cleveland on Feb. 15.

Upon learning March 24 that he wouldn’t make the Indians, Harang requested his release and signed the same day with the Braves, who had starting pitchers Brandon Beachy and Kris Medlen on the disabled list.

“I worked out hard this whole offseason, just waiting for somebody to call and give me a shot,” Harang said. “When things didn’t work out in Cleveland, the Braves called right away. I knew the situation with Medlen and Beachy going down so I knew it was going to be an opportunity to get to pitch and get to pitch for a good team, a very competitive team.”

Harang has quickly gone from placeholder to rotation stalwart. He began the season by twirling six no-hit innings against Milwaukee on April 2 and improved to 3-1 on Friday while lowering his ERA to 0.70. He has allowed just nine hits in 25 2/3 innings.

“That’s incredible,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose two-run homer in the eighth inning broke open a 1-0 game. “He came over here at the very end of spring training and just has been lights out. Keep doing that, it’ll be pretty special.”

Harang’s flirtation Friday was far from a dominant one -- he walked six and struck out five -- but he benefited from the spacious confines of Citi Field in inducing nine fly outs, several of which traveled to or near the warning track.

He also had some quirky good luck in the second inning, when Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud was called out but appeared to leg out an infield hit with two outs. But after first base umpire Eric Cooper signaled out, first baseman Lucas Duda was thrown out trying to advance to third, so Mets manager Terry Collins didn’t use his challenge.

Harang issued two walks apiece in the sixth and seventh but likely would have had a chance to go out for the eighth if he could have completed the seventh in efficient fashion.

But after needing just three pitches to record the first two outs of the seventh, Harang walked d‘Arnaud and shortstop Ruben Tejada and went to a full count on pinch-hitter Andrew Brown before striking him out.

“If he goes 1-2-3 in the seventh and his pitch count is 108 going into the eighth, you run him out there because you’re a fan and you want him to do well -- you want him to get that no-hitter,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But I think it gets to the point where you try to chase the no-hitter, or chase that dragon, and next thing you know it’s going to be 140 (pitches) and that doesn’t do anybody any good.”

Avilan retired the first two batters of the eighth on 12 pitches before Wright laced a clean single to left on a 1-1 pitch to end the Braves’ pursuit of their first no-hitter since Kent Mercker’s gem April 5, 1994 and the franchise’s first combined no-hitter since Mercker, Mark Wohlers and Alejandro Pena teamed up to no-hit San Diego on Sept. 11, 1991.

“I was kind of thinking, after I took him out, there’s a picture in our training room where there’s three guys that combined on a no-hitter,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m thinking, you know what, maybe we can replace that picture.”

Jordan Walden threw a perfect ninth inning to complete the Braves’ first one-hitter since last June 5.

Third baseman Chris Johnson had three hits and an RBI for the Braves while Freeman, center fielder B.J. Upton and second baseman Dan Uggla all had two hits apiece.

Wright’s hit, meanwhile, ensured the Mets would not be no-hit for the first time since the late Darryl Kile threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros on Sept. 8, 1993.

The near no-hitter capped an eventful day for the Mets, who traded first baseman Ike Davis to Pittsburgh moments before first pitch for minor league pitcher Zack Thornton and a player to be named later.

Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese took the loss after allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven over six innings.

NOTES: RHP Zack Thornton, one of the players the Mets acquired in the Ike Davis trade, was 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of relief for the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate. ... The Davis trade was necessitated by the activation of OF Chris Young from the 15-day disabled list. Young missed the minimum amount of time with a tight right groin that originally flared up during the final weekend of the exhibition season. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, who battled a stiff back during his most recent start last Sunday, threw during the Mets’ off-day on Thursday and is still scheduled to start Saturday. ... Slumping Braves OF Jason Heyward got the night off. Heyward, the Braves’ leadoff hitter, has just two hits in his last 27 at-bats and is hitting .136 in his first 59 at-bats overall. SS Andrelton Simmons batted leadoff and Ryan Doumit started in right field. ... Injured Braves RHP Gavin Floyd and LHP Mike Minor were scheduled to make rehab starts on Friday night for Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, respectively. Floyd is coming back from Tommy John surgery and Minor suffered left shoulder tendinitis during spring training.