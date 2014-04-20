Braves relievers hold on for 7-5 win over Mets

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had to worry about pitch counts again Saturday night - except this time for a closer trying to finish the ninth inning instead of a starter trying to complete a no-hitter.

Braves All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel inherited a four-run lead in the ninth inning but was pulled after allowing two runs and leaving the bases loaded for right-hander Jordan Walden, who notched the save by retiring New York Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud on a grounder to short to complete Atlanta’s 7-5 win at Citi Field.

Gonzalez said Kimbrel, who hadn’t pitched since Apr. 12 due to right shoulder soreness, was going to pitch no matter what on Saturday. But after retiring pinch-hitter Omar Quintanilla to open the inning, a low-pressure situation for Kimbrel turned into a nail-biter when he allowed five of the next six batters to reach via two singles, a double, a walk and a hit batter.

”You don’t want him throwing (a) 30-, 40-pitch inning to get out of the jam,“ Gonzalez said. (Pitching coach) Roger (McDowell) and I talked about 23 or 25 pitches and get him out of there.”

Kimbrel, who had already been visited earlier in the ninth by McDowell, was at 24 pitches after walking first baseman Lucas Duda, so Gonzalez came to the mound to pull Kimbrel.

It was just the third time Kimbrel - who is 12th among active pitchers with 144 saves despite being just 25 years old - has been yanked in the middle of the ninth inning and the first time since Sept. 28, 2011.

“It’s just one of those things (where Gonzalez is) trying to protect me from throwing too many pitches,” Kimbrel said. “We still got the win, so that’s awesome.”

Gonzalez got no argument Friday night from right-hander Aaron Harang, whom Gonzalez lifted after seven no-hit innings and 121 pitches. But Kimbrel was furious as he exited the mound Saturday and exchanged words with Gonzalez, though both men said afterward they patched things up in the clubhouse.

“He came in here and we talked a little bit and he’s fine,” Gonzalez said. “Like all good athletes, all good competitors, they want the ball and you’ve got to pry it out of their hands.”

Added Kimbrel, “I just went in and apologized to him. That’s disrespectful to him, to the team, and it’s not the type of person I am. I felt awful about it.”

Kimbrel and the Braves felt much better after Walden - who got the final three outs of a combined one-hitter on Friday - needed just three pitches to notch his first save since last Aug. 5.

“I think everybody was relieved - bases loaded and two outs in the last inning,” Kimbrel said. “We were all relieved to be able to come in here and be able to go home.”

Despite the poor outing for Kimbrel, he said his shoulder felt fine and that he could pitch if needed in Sunday’s series finale.

It appeared as if Kimbrel would pitch in a save situation when right-handed reliever David Carpenter allowed two runs in the eighth as the Mets closed to within 4-3. In the top of the ninth, though, left fielder Justin Upton extended the lead to four runs by crushing a three-run homer off Mets right-handed pitcher Jose Valverde.

“Every time Craig comes into the game, we count on him,” Justin Upton said. “When we hand the ball to him we’re pretty confident. Happens every once in a while. That’s the game of baseball.”

Justin Upton finished 3-for-5 while Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman continued his career-long dominance of the Mets by going 3-for-4 with an RBI single.

Freeman is hitting .324 with 13 homers and 49 RBI in 216 career at-bats overall against the Mets and .476 (10-of-21) with one homer and six RBI this season.

The troublesome final two innings for Carpenter and Kimbrel almost overshadowed a solid outing by right-handed starter Ervin Santana, who allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in seven innings. Santana’s ERA actually rose from 0.64 to 0.86.

Third baseman David Wright and Chris Young each had RBI hits in the ninth and finished with three hits and two RBI for the Mets. Second baseman Daniel Murphy had three hits while d‘Arnaud had two hits and an eighth inning RBI.

The Mets, who didn’t have more than seven hits in any of their first seven games at Citi Field, finished with 13 hits.

“There were some good at-bats tonight,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings.

NOTES: Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia, who left his most recent start Wednesday with a blister, felt fine after a throwing session Saturday and remains scheduled to start Monday. ... LHP John Lannan, whom the Mets outrighted on Wednesday, informed the Mets on Saturday he will report to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Braves LHP Mike Minor, who had his rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett rained out Friday, was scheduled to pitch for Gwinnett on Saturday. Minor is on pace to be activated next week. ... In producing the Mets’ only hit with an eighth-inning single in Friday night’s 6-0 loss, 3B David Wright ensured a pair of unique no-hitter -- or, more accurately, no no-hitter -- streaks would remain intact. Despite their pitching-rich tradition, the Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, a span of 3,185 games that is the seventh-longest active streak in baseball. And the often offensively challenged Mets have not been no-hit since Sept. 8, 1993, a span of 3,211 games in which only four other teams -- the Chicago Cubs, Boston, Oakland and Philadelphia -- have not been no-hit.