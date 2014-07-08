Mets win wild one in 11th, beating Braves

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets needed a win in the worst way Monday night. They got it in one of the weirdest fashions possible.

Shortstop Ruben Tejada’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning capped a wild final four frames and lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets (40-49) won for the third time in four games and moved within nine games of the first-place Braves (49-40) in the National League East. The Mets were swept by Atlanta last week despite holding leads in two games and being outscored by a total of five runs in the three-game series.

“A win’s a win,” Mets third baseman David Wright said. “When you’re nine, 10 games under .500, you’re not thinking about who you get wins from.”

Perhaps not, but manager Terry Collins said the Mets really needed to win Monday -- both to remain on the periphery of the NL East race and to maintain some sanity by beating a rival that seems to come up with new and torturous ways to beat New York.

The Mets had just two hits in the first seven innings against Braves left-hander Mike Minor but led 2-0 thanks to a second-inning RBI double by catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, a fourth-inning home run by Wright and an impressive effort from right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka.

But the Braves took the lead in the eighth by scoring three runs on four hits against three Mets relievers.

“The way the eighth turned out, I said, ‘We can’t lose another game like this to these guys,'” Collins said.

And they didn‘t, though the Mets flirted with another gut-wrenching loss after right fielder Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth.

The Mets didn’t win the game in the bottom of the ninth, when they received a rare reversal of an apparent neighborhood call at second base and had the first five batters get to first base via a single, a walk and three fielder’s choices.

First baseman Eric Campbell led off the ninth with a single but appeared to be forced at second when center fielder Juan Lagares bunted hard to third base. However, Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons -- covering second base -- came off the bag before gloving the throw from third baseman Chris Johnson.

Neighborhood calls cannot be reviewed, but Collins ran out to second base and successfully petitioned the umpiring crew that it wasn’t a neighborhood play because it wasn’t a double play attempt -- though Simmons whirled and threw to first to try and double up Lagares.

”I thought I was out,“ Campbell said. ”I didn’t even really know he came off the bag until ‘Goody’ (first base coach Tom Goodwin) said something to me to stay there.

“Then I saw it on the big board and I knew I’d be safe.”

The call was overturned after a review of 1:57. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez argued the overturn and was ejected.

“It was one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen,” Gonzalez said. “It’s bad interpretation -- whoever interpreted it.”

Third base umpire Tim Timmons, speaking to a pool reporter, said Simmons was “trying to complete the double play quicker. He’s trying to gain an advantage.”

The Mets could not capitalize, though, as two runners were forced out at third base before left fielder Eric Young hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

“(The umpires) got lucky that we didn’t lose the game there,” Gonzalez said.

The Mets finally won it in the 11th, when Lagares doubled with one out, went to third on a fly out by d‘Arnaud and scored when Tejada laced the next pitch into center field.

“Baseball seems to be one of those things where you can never see everything -- every day there’s something new, especially with these new replay things,” Wright said. “We’ve had our troubles with runners in scoring position and we had some troubles today. Fortunately, when we really needed one, we got it late in the game.”

Right-hander Carlos Torres (4-4) earned the win with two innings of one-hit ball.

Matsuzaka allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 and began the eighth-inning rally with a one-out double. He scored on a wild pitch before Johnson’s RBI double scored right fielder Jason Heyward with the tying run. Two batters later, catcher Christian Bethancourt singled home Johnson.

Minor pitched seven strong innings and retired the final 13 batters he faced following Wright’s homer. He issued two walks and struck out four but remained winless in his last nine starts dating back to May 24.

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins said RHP Dillon Gee will be limited to 90-95 pitches when he returns from the disabled list on Wednesday. Gee, who hasn’t pitched since May 10 due to a right lat strain, is taking the spot of LHP Jonathon Niese, who went on the disabled list Sunday with a left shoulder strain. ... Niese was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication after he underwent an MRI on Monday that showed inflammation in his A/C joint. ... Braves C Evan Gattis (bulging disc in back) is scheduled to catch a bullpen session when Atlanta visits the Chicago Cubs this weekend. ... The four-game series at Citi Field is a homecoming for Braves rookie 2B Tommy La Stella, who grew up about 25 minutes from Queens in Closter, N.J.