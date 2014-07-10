Mets beat Braves for third game in a row

NEW YORK -- Following the third inning of every home game at Citi Field, Howie Rose, the New York Mets’ radio play-by-play voice, asks a trivia question that is broadcast on the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, Rose asked who uttered the three most famous words in Mets history -- “Ya gotta believe!” -- exactly 41 years earlier.

Is it time for the 2014 Mets to adopt Tug McGraw’s rallying cry?

The Mets continued to stir Wednesday, when right-hander Dillon Gee threw seven impressive innings in his first start in almost two months and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run seventh inning that lifted New York past the Atlanta Braves, 4-1.

With wins in each of the first three games of the series, the Mets (42-49) have a season-best, four-game winning streak. They also extended Atlanta’s losing streak to four game and knocked the Braves (49-42) out of first place in the National League East. The Washington Nationals (49-40) moved atop the division Wednesday by virtue of a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“This game, at this level, it’s mostly mental -- everybody can do good things on the field,” said Gee, who then unwittingly echoed McGraw.

“It’s believing in it and believing in each other out there. And guys are having a lot of fun right now, and that’s what it’s about.”

The Mets have a long way to go to approach the feat of the 1973 club, which was 11 1/2 games out of first place and 12 games under .500 on Aug. 5 before it went 34-19 the rest of the way to win the NL East with an 82-79 record.

Those Mets then upset the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Championship Series before taking the dynastic Oakland Athletics to seven games in the World Series.

“We’re just trying to climb back in here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Still, the Mets are buoyed by taking three virtual must-wins against the Braves, their annual tormentors. Since moving into the NL East in 1994, Atlanta is 193-143 against New York.

The Braves swept the Mets last week in Atlanta in a three-game series in which they only outscored New York by five runs. However, the Mets are now in position to sweep Atlanta in a four-game series for the first time since 1989.

“When you get on a roll and you’re playing well, every win feels good,” Gee said. “But definitely, to (win) against a division rival -- they’re in first place -- and to come out there and beat them three games does make it extra special.”

Gee, who hadn’t pitched since May 10 due to a right lat strain, improved to 4-1. He allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four in a crisp, 85-pitch effort.

“That’s the Gee I’ve always seen and I‘m used to,” d‘Arnaud said.

Nine of the first 18 outs Gee recorded required three pitches or less. He faced the minimum until opposing right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana singled to third base with two outs in the sixth.

Santana scored the game-tying run two pitches later on center fielder B.J. Upton’s long double to left-center.

The Mets spared Gee a hard-luck no-decision in the seventh, when third baseman David Wright led off with a double, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis’ sacrifice fly to right.

Three pitches later, d‘Arnaud hit his sixth homer deep into the left field seats.

“It was a great game for both sides,” said Santana, who fell to 7-6 after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four. “A game like that, it is only going to be one way -- whoever makes the first mistake, that is going to be the game right there.”

Gee gave up two singles to open the eighth, but right-hander Vic Black retired all three batters he faced to escape the inning. Right-hander Jenrry Mejia earned his ninth save despite allowing two hits in the ninth.

First baseman Lucas Duda had an RBI single in the first for the Mets, while second baseman Daniel Murphy had two hits.

Second baseman Tommy La Stella and left fielder Justin Upton each had two hits for the Braves.

NOTES: To make room on the roster for RHP Dillon Gee, the Mets optioned RHP Gonzalez Germen to Triple-A Las Vegas after Tuesday’s game. Germen had no decisions and a 4.76 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Mets. ... Entering Wednesday, the Mets had 10 three-game winning streaks since their last four-game winning streak last July 7-10, including seven this season. ... Braves C Evan Gattis (bulging disk in back) caught a few warm-up pitches between innings during Tuesday’s game. He isn’t expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list when first eligible immediately after the All-Star break. ... RHP Pedro Beato, whom the Braves placed on the disabled list June 19 with a sore right elbow, threw a scoreless inning Tuesday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett.