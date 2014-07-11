Kimbrel helps Braves end four-game slide

NEW YORK -- Craig Kimbrel needed the work. The Atlanta Braves needed the win.

So Kimbrel converted a rare four-out save Thursday night, when the hard-throwing right-hander retired the potential go-ahead run to end the eighth inning before throwing a perfect ninth inning to preserve the Braves’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The four-out save -- just the fourth of Kimbrel’s career -- put the finishing touches on a win that ended a four-game losing streak for the Braves (50-42), who regained a share of first place in the National League East when Washington lost to Baltimore.

“It’s just nice to see No. 46 anytime,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double during Atlanta’s two-run first inning. “That means we’re winning, so that’s a good thing.”

Kimbrel hadn’t pitched since July 4, so manager Fredi Gonzalez asked him before the game if he could get four outs if necessary. Gonzalez went to right-hander Jordan Walden to start the eighth -- Walden relieved right-hander Aaron Harang, who tossed seven strong innings -- but called for Kimbrel with runners at first and second.

“That’s the first time I have seen Kimbrel come in in the eighth inning against me,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That tells me that they’re concerned.”

Kimbrel fell behind pinch-hitter Kirk Nieuwenhuis 2-0 but came back to strike him out on a full-count fastball. Kimbrel, who threw more than one inning for the sixth time in 269 career appearances, needed just 14 pitches to close the Mets out in the ninth for his major league-leading 28th save.

“I hadn’t pitched in a few days, so it was one of those things (where I was) just getting back out there, making sure I throw the ball over for a strike and things like that,” Kimbrel said.

The sight of Kimbrel on the mound in the eighth inning evoked memories of the Braves’ final game last season, when he remained in the bullpen as right-hander David Carpenter gave up the go-ahead two-run homer to Juan Uribe with none out in the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-3 win in Game Four of the NL Division Series.

Gonzalez said he may never be comfortable using Kimbrel to get six outs, but that efforts such as Thursday night’s will make him more likely to go to Kimbrel for four- or five-out saves.

”The more he could do that, the more we feel comfortable using him in the postseason that way,“ Gonzalez said. ”During the course of the year, (if) the situation’s right where he hasn’t pitched in four or five days, maybe he goes five outs.

“The more we could get him used to that, I think the better he’s going to be experience-wise. And I think the better we’ll be.”

Kimbrel’s unusual usage capped a taut, October-type game in which runs were at a premium thanks to a pair of crafty right-handers -- Harang and the Mets’ Bartolo Colon -- who entered the game with a combined 759 major league starts.

Harang (9-6) gave up four hits and four walks while striking out two. He gave up the Mets’ lone run in the third, when left fielder Eric Young singled, stole second and scored on third baseman David Wright’s single. But Harang stranded two baserunners in the second and left the bases loaded in the fifth.

Colon (8-8) allowed three runs and scattered 10 hits while walking none and striking out seven in eight innings. He got to a three-ball count twice and ended up throwing just 98 pitches (73 for strikes).

“Those are the fun ones -- those pitcher’s duels where you can get two guys that are going up like that and wriggle out of jams when need be and keep your team in the game all the time,” Harang said.

The RBI double by Freeman scored shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Freeman scored one out later on a single by right fielder Jason Heyward.

Simmons and Freeman led off the third with singles and Simmons scored on left fielder Justin Upton’s double play grounder.

Wright reached base three times in four plate appearances for the Mets (42-50), who had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped.

NOTES: Mets LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) was scheduled to throw Thursday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list Sunday. He is expected to return to the Mets’ rotation immediately after the All-Star break. ... Braves 3B Chris Johnson got a rare day off. He started 87 of the Braves’ first 91 games at the hot corner. INF Ramiro Pena drew the start and went 2-for-3. ... The Braves have one home run in their past 11 games (379 at-bats). Meanwhile, the Mets failed to hit a homer Thursday, ending a run in which they homered in nine consecutive games at Citi Field, the longest stretch in the park’s history.