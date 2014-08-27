Short-handed Mets beat Braves

NEW YORK -- If nothing else, the New York Mets learned Tuesday night it’s possible to win a game with only 21 players.

Right-hander Dillon Gee snapped a seven-start winless streak -- and spared a thin bullpen -- by throwing 6 2/3 solid innings, and center fielder Juan Lagares starred on both offense and defense as the Mets pieced together a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets (62-70) won on a night in which their usual No. 2 and No. 3 hitters, second baseman Daniel Murphy and third baseman David Wright, were out with calf and neck injuries, respectively. The last time the Mets fielded a lineup without Murphy and Wright was Aug. 28, 2013.

Afterward, manager Terry Collins said that two of his most reliable relievers -- right-hander Vic Black and left-hander Josh Edgin -- were unavailable for unspecified reasons.

“We were pretty thin throughout,” Collins said. “So to have all those guys stay out there and hang in there and give us a game and beat the Braves, who are a good team, it was crucial for us.”

Collins is hopeful he won’t have to experience life without Murphy and Wright again anytime soon. The manager said he expects Murphy to return to the lineup Wednesday. But he could get used to the type of results the Mets received from Lagares and Gee on Tuesday.

Lagares, who recorded seven putouts Tuesday, has made Gold Glove-caliber plays in center field look so routine that is noteworthy when he makes a diving catch, as he did on a sinking liner by Braves left-hander Alex Wood in the third inning.

“He made some plays today -- that’s what he’s getting paid for,” Collins said.

But Lagares is beginning to turn into a weapon at the plate, as well. He went 2-for-4 and gave the Mets the lead for good in the fourth, when he hit a long two-run homer to left off Wood. The homer was Lagares’ fourth of the season but his second in the last four games, a stretch in which he is 7-for-14.

“When he comes up with big hits like he did today, that’s (when) you think if he ever gets it, he’s going to be some kind of player,” Collins said.

So what did Lagares enjoy more on Tuesday: Saving base hits or hitting home runs?

“I think I liked both,” Lagares said with a grin.

Gee, who was 0-5 with a 5.71 ERA and had pitched beyond the sixth inning just twice in seven starts since beating the Braves on July 9, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. He gave up the two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one, and he benefited from double plays in the second, fifth and seventh innings.

“A couple key big double plays was nice, definitely needed,” Gee said. “It was a good team win tonight.”

An RBI single by Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella chased Gee (5-6), but right-hander Jeurys Familia allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings before right-hander Jenrry Mejia notched his 19th save with a one-hit ninth.

Shortstop Ruben Tejada had an RBI single in the second for the Mets while catcher Travis d‘Arnaud was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Braves (68-64) lost their third straight to fall a game behind San Francisco in the race for the National League’s second wild card spot, pending the Giants’ game against Colorado later Tuesday.

Braves left fielder Justin Upton was 3-for-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. Upton is hitting .379 with 21 RBIs in his last 16 games, a stretch which included an 0-for-9 stretch in the two games prior to Monday.

“He’s really swinging the bat really well,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ve got to get some people on in front of him.”

Wood (9-10) gave up the three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six. He retired the final 12 batters he faced following Lagares’ homer.

NOTES: Mets 2B Daniel Murphy saw a doctor prior to the game and was officially diagnosed with a small strain in his right calf. ... LF Eric Young led off for the Mets for the 45th time this season but only the fifth time since July 1. ... Braves RHP Jonny Venters, who hasn’t pitched since October 2012 while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, was shut down due to continuing soreness in his right elbow. ... Braves LF Justin Upton turned 27 Monday. He is one of five active players to reach 1,000 hits and 500 RBIs before turning 27, along with 3B Adrian Beltre, 1B Miguel Cabrera, 1B Albert Pujols and suspended 3B Alex Rodriguez.