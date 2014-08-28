Simmons’ dazzling play save Braves in 3-2 win

NEW YORK -- Having already been victimized numerous times by the Gold Glove fielding of Atlanta Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons, rookie New York Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud knows there’s only one thing to do when he hits a ball toward Simmons: Put his head down and run as hard as he can.

Alas, it remains extremely difficult for d‘Arnaud and the rest of the National League to outrun the wizardry of Simmons, who made one of the great defensive plays of the season on Wednesday night to rob d‘Arnaud of an RBI single and preserve a one-run lead in the eighth inning of the Braves’ 3-2 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Mets trailed 3-1 entering the eighth inning but cut the gap in half when their first three batters reached against Braves right-hander Jordan Walden. After an RBI single by center fielder Juan Lagares, Walden induced first baseman Lucas Duda to hit into a 6-4-3 double play that sent right fielder Curtis Granderson to third.

D‘Arnaud hit Walden’s next pitch into short left field and just about everyone in the announced crowd of 22,014 -- as well as everyone in the two dugouts -- figured the score was tied.

“I thought the ball was through,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I‘m thinking, OK, the game’s tied. What are we going to do?”

But Simmons wasn’t concerned. And as he ranged over and backhanded the ball, his only concern was whether or not he’d be able to throw it to first baseman Freddie Freeman in time to get d‘Arnaud.

“When it went by, I was like ‘I know I‘m going to get to it,'” Simmons said. “It’s just how am I going to get it over?”

After fielding the ball, Simmons channeled Derek Jeter by leaping off his pivot foot, whirling and firing a perfect strike to a stretching Freeman to catch d‘Arnaud by a step.

“He made (a play) on me earlier this year where he caught it, fell down on his back and threw it when he was laying down,” d‘Arnaud said with a grin. “So, I mean, it’s kind of expected now. Whenever I hit it there, I just run as fast as I can.”

The Braves, too, have come to expect such dazzling plays from Simmons, who won the first of what will likely be many Gold Gloves last season.

“We’ve seen it, so we kind of get accustomed to him a little bit sometimes,” Gonzalez said. “But when he goes out and makes one of those plays, you just don’t know what to tell him other than ‘Great going.'”

Simmons has been struggling at the plate -- he went 0-for-4 Wednesday as his average in August slipped to .214 (12-for-56) -- so he said he was thrilled to be able to chip in with the glove.

“I was really happy, really excited,” Simmons said. “Big situation, big game. I‘m glad I contributed. I‘m glad I could have helped.”

Simmons’ gem kept right-hander Julio Teheran (13-9) in line for his third straight win. Teheran allowed one run, three hits and two walks while striking out four.

“Teheran should take (Simmons) out for dinner because he saved him the win,” Gonzalez said.

Braves right-hander Craig Kimbrel survived a jam in the ninth inning to notch his 39th save. The Mets had runners on second and third with one out, but third baseman Eric Campbell was thrown out at home on a grounder to third by shortstop Ruben Tejada.

Right fielder Jason Heyward led off the game with a homer and left fielder Justin Upton had an RBI groundout in the third inning for the Braves (69-64), who snapped a three-game losing streak to move within a game of San Francisco (pending the Giants’ late game against Colorado) in the race for the National League’s second wild card.

New York second baseman Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer in the second inning. Lagares and Campbell each had two hits for the Mets (62-71), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-9) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks while striking out seven in seven innings.

NOTES: Mets 2B Daniel Murphy (tight right calf) and 3B David Wright (neck spasms) were both out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. Manager Terry Collins was hopeful that at least Wright would return for Thursday’s series finale. ... The Mets were also short-handed in the bullpen, where RHP Vic Black (neck) and LHP Josh Edgin (elbow) were unavailable. ... Braves 3B Chris Johnson received a routine day off. Phil Gosselin drew the start in his place. ... Entering Wednesday, Braves 1B Freddie Freeman had played in 1,190 of Atlanta’s 1,192 innings this season, including every inning in the past 55 games.