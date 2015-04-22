Mets beat Braves to extend streak

NEW YORK -- A week ago, the New York Mets lost third baseman David Wright to a hamstring injury and kept on winning.

Two days after losing their starting catcher and a key left-handed reliever, the Mets continued winning.

Left-hander Jon Niese took a shutout into the seventh inning and right fielder Curtis Granderson drove in four runs as the Mets ran their winning streak to nine games with a 7-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Mets won five straight games after Wright was injured stealing second in last Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The final game of that stretch came in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins when left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins fractured his forearm and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud broke a finger on his right hand, leading many to wonder how New York would respond.

The Mets responded by getting their first nine-game winning streak since July 5-17, 2008, and their 15th streak of that length. That also extended the franchise record with their eighth straight home win to start a season and matched the 1986 championship club for the best start in team history through 14 games.

“We’ve been trying to say all along that the clubhouse it’s got a different atmosphere in there,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “The other day we lost two big pieces but the first word out of the majority of the guys mouth is ‘we’re still OK’. We got good enough good players and got some good players coming. You saw that tonight.”

Added Granderson: “Everybody has just as much as confidence in those guys as the guys we end up losing to injury.”

Niese helped the Mets get their latest win by allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings, losing his shutout on a home run by Atlanta center fielder Cameron Maybin. Although he walked four, Niese threw 67 of 106 pitches for strikes and held the Braves to one hit with nine men on base.

“We’re all playing for each other,” Niese said. “Nobody in here is selfish and you can tell. With the guys going do, you got other guys coming in, (we‘re) welcoming them in with open arms, rooting them on and playing for each other and they picked up the slack pretty impressively.”

Granderson supported Niese by driving in runs in his last three at-bats on two singles and a bloop double, raising his average 50 points to .196.

“He did a night where he had a big night,” Collins said. “It was all good for him.”

“You don’t need to necessarily have nights like this but anytime you can help the team win it’s a good thing,” Granderson said.

Besides Niese and Granderson, the replacements for d‘Arnaud and Blevins also contributed.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki had two hits in his major debut and also threw a runner out at second in the late innings although he was not credited for a caught stealing. Left-hander Alex Torres, who earned the save Saturday, finished the seventh by striking out Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman with the tying run on deck.

“They’ve got good players,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “They’re a dangerous club and they’re playing really well right now.”

While the Mets kept on rolling, the Braves lost for the fifth time in nine games after their 5-0 start. Right-hander Trevor Cahill allowed four runs (three earned)and five hits in four-plus innings, cruising through the first four innings before getting knocked out in the fifth.

The Mets opened the decisive inning getting two singles and a walk off Cahill. They took a 1-0 lead when Atlanta second baseman Phil Gosselin misplayed a Niese grounder for an error, extended it to 3-0 when Granderson singled up the middle and knocked out Cahill when center fielder Juan Lagares also singled up the middle.

“We don’t make a play behind him on that double play ball and that inning kind of just unravels on him.”

An inning later, New York added another run when Granderson’s base hit deflected off Gosselin’s glove into right field. The Mets added two in the eighth on a bloop double by Granderson and a sacrifice fly by Lagares.

Before the four-run inning, Niese escaped jams in the third and fifth. He retired left fielder Jonny Gomes with two on in the third and fanned Freeman on a curveball with two on in the fifth.

NOTES: The Braves recalled LHP Ian Thomas from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace suspended LHP Andrew McKirahan. Asked about the suspension, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “He’ll serve his suspension and hopefully he’ll learn from it and when he’s ready to come back, we’ll take it from there.” ... New York manager Terry Collins said 3B David Wright has started doing exercises and is on schedule with his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained a week ago. ... RF Nick Markakis batted second for Atlanta, becoming the fourth different player in that spot in the lineup since the season began. ... On Monday, the Mets announced that RHP Vic Black had an MRI and was diagnosed with a small disk herniation in the right side of his neck that caused triceps muscle weakness. The team said the injury improved since his previous exam and he will be re-evaluated next week.