Mets pull out win against Braves to extend winning streak

NEW YORK -- A roar went up inside the New York Mets’ dugout as pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson trotted to first base following a leadoff walk in the eighth inning.

The hottest team in baseball knew it was about to win again.

First baseman Lucas Duda singled home Granderson with none out in the eighth to snap a tie and lift the Mets to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets (12-3) have won 10 in a row, including the first nine games of their first homestand of the season. The winning streak is the longest for the Mets since they won 10 in a row from July 5-17, 2008. It is the ninth time in team history the Mets have won at least 10 straight.

“This is fun,” Duda said. “It’s unbelievable. Coming to the ballpark everyday -- just a great feeling when you walk in the doors. It’s just fun. There’s no other word to describe it.”

With a win Thursday, the Mets will become the first team since the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers to open a season with at least 10 straight home wins as well as the first squad in franchise history to ever go 10-0 on a homestand.

“It’s pretty special,” Duda said. “Hard to do.”

For the first six seasons of Citi Field’s existence, it was hard for the Mets to win at home, where they were 24 games under .500. But the Mets have embraced the idea of employing small ball at the plate to complement a team built around pitching and defense.

The philosophy paid off again Wednesday when Granderson, who opened the game on the bench against Braves left-hander Eric Stults, fell behind 0-2 before coaxing a walk out of right-hander Jim Johnson, the losing pitcher.

“When Curtis walked, you should have heard the roar in the dugout -- as if he hit a double,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I think they just sensed, hey, this is what we’ve been doing. This is exactly what we’ve done, time after time, to score a run to get back in the game or win the game.”

Granderson took off for second on a 1-0 pitch to center fielder Juan Lagares. Braves second baseman Jace Peterson ran over to cover the bag, but Lagares hit the ball exactly where Peterson had been stationed for an infield single as Granderson raced to third.

Two pitches later, Duda singled to shallow left field for his second hit of the game.

“Runner on third, nobody out, just trying to get the ball in the outfield,” Duda said. “I didn’t really smoke that ball, but got the job done.”

The tiebreaking run made a winner out of right-hander Buddy Carlyle, who got the last out in the top of the eighth. Right-hander Jeurys Familia earned his seventh save with a perfect ninth.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores produced the Mets’ first two runs with an RBI single in the second and a game-tying solo homer in the seventh. His blast came a half-inning after Lagares saved at least a double, and kept the Mets within 2-1, by making a running, lunging grab of Peterson’s shot that sailed into a 15 mph wind and toward the left-center gap.

Television cameras captured Gee grinning incredulously as he waited for the ball to be thrown back to him.

“That was unbelievable,” Gee said. “I’ve seen him do some great things, but for him to catch that ball -- that’s amazing. It’s fun watching him play.”

Gee didn’t factor into the decision, but enjoyed his best outing of the year by allowing the two runs on eight hits and one walk (intentional) while striking out three over seven innings.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had an RBI single in the second inning and third baseman Alberto Callaspo delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning for the Braves (8-6), who have lost six of nine.

“You just can’t make mistakes, because when you run into a team like this, it’s hard to cover it up,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski reached base in all four plate appearances (three hits and a walk) and scored a run.

Stults allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

“As a team, we battled,” Stults said. “The Mets are playing well right now, so things are going their way. That’s part of the game.”

NOTES: Heavy late afternoon rains forced the first pitch to be delayed 31 minutes. ... The injury-wracked Mets got another scare Wednesday when RHP Matt Harvey went to the doctor for a foot injury he has been battling since spring training. Manager Terry Collins said Harvey would be fine to make his next start Saturday against the New York Yankees. ... Mets RHP Vic Black, who was called off a rehab assignment because of a mildly herniated disc in his neck, said he believes he’ll avoid surgery. Black is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis. ... Braves LHP Brady Feigl, who nearly made the big-league team this spring despite never pitching above Class A, underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. ... The Braves are in the midst of 16 straight games without a day off -- the first of five stretches this year in which they are scheduled to play at least 16 straight days.