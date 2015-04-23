Mets match club record with 11th straight win

NEW YORK -- This one goes to 11.

The New York Mets achieved a feat last accomplished nearly a quarter century ago when second baseman Daniel Murphy had four RBIs and 41-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon reached his own rare accomplishment in a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

The win was the franchise record-tying 11th in a row for the Mets, who last won 11 straight from June 17 to June 29, 1990. The Mets, who won all 10 games on their first homestand of the season, will pursue the record-breaking win Friday when they visit the cross-town Yankees.

“I feel like in each ballgame, no matter what happens, I feel like somebody’s going to come through, and it’s a really cool feeling to have,” said Murphy, who was just 6-for-32 with three RBIs in the first nine games of the homestand. “We’re just playing really good baseball right now. Each day you feel like it’s going to be someone different.”

At 13-3, the Mets have the best record in baseball. Only one Mets team -- the 1986 squad that went on to win the World Series -- won 13 of its first 16 games in franchise history.

In addition, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Mets are only the seventh team since 1900 to go unbeaten on a homestand of at least 10 games. The last to do it was the 1991 Twins, who also won the World Series.

That’s some pretty heady company, especially for a team that had suffered six straight losing seasons entering this year. But the Mets are focused on proving they belong with those types of teams come September and October.

“I hope we don’t even think about it until after the season’s over,” catcher Anthony Recker said. “I hope it’s something (where) we just kind of keep the ball rolling right now.”

The Mets’ scorching start is made even more impressive by the hiccups they’ve overcome in the process. Right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who saved 28 games last season, was suspended 80 games for violating baseball’s PED policy on April 11, two days before the home opener.

During the homestand, the Mets lost third baseman and captain David Wright, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins to injuries that are expected to keep them all out for at least a month.

“I think that’s amazing,” Recker said. “I think that says a lot about the character of this team.”

The Mets have also thrived despite slow starts by the Murphy and right fielder Curtis Granderson. But Granderson, who is hitting just .200 but has 14 walks and a .375 on-base percentage, drew a leadoff walk Thursday -- the first of three drawn by the Mets against Braves right-hander Julio Teheran before Murphy laced a three-run double to right field.

The Mets drew three more walks in the fifth against Teheran and left-hander Ian Thomas. The last free pass was coaxed with the bases loaded by third baseman Eric Campbell and gave the Mets the lead for good.

“As I look back on the homestand, we didn’t crush the ball,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “What we did is we moved guys along, got some base hits when we needed them (and) we capitalized on mistakes by the other team. I still think there’s some offense that we’re going to see and I think that started today with Daniel Murphy.”

The Mets added insurance runs in the seventh when left fielder Michael Cuddyer had an RBI fielder’s choice and Murphy delivered a run-scoring single.

Colon became just the fourth pitcher 40 years or older in the last 80 years -- after 300-game winners Phil Niekro, Nolan Ryan and Roger Clemens -- to win his first four starts of the season after he allowed three runs, seven hits and no walks while striking out five in six innings.

The 283-pound Colon recorded his final out by chasing down catcher A.J. Pierzynski for an unassisted pickoff.

“Really happy for us as a team,” Colon said through an interpreter. “I’ve (never) been on a team that won that many games in a row.”

Right-hander Jeurys Familia posted his eighth save.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had two RBIs and Pierzynski and right fielder Nick Markakis each had two hits for the Braves (8-7), who have lost seven of 10.

“I‘m not worried about the offense,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I‘m worried about our pitching and our bullpen a little bit right now.”

Teheran (2-1) took the loss after allowing four runs, three hits and five walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.

“It was one of those games where you don’t have your stuff and you battle,” Teheran said.

NOTES: C Anthony Recker drew the start for the Mets despite being diagnosed with a bone spur in his right elbow on Wednesday. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon also won his first three starts in a season in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2008. ... SS Andrelton Simmons is the only Braves player to start all 15 games this season. ... Braves C A.J. Pierzynski has three homers in 27 at-bats. He hit just five homers in 338 at-bats last season for the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.