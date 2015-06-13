Mets get through high-wire act and beat Braves

NEW YORK -- Looking back on the seven-inning high-wire act executed by their pitchers Friday night was a lot more fun for the New York Mets than actually going through it.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia got into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning, when he induced Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis to hit into a game-ending double play that preserved the Mets 5-3 win at Citi Field.

The Braves had the tying or go-ahead run at the plate with one or two outs six times in the last seven innings but went 1-for-12 in those situations against right-handers Bartolo Colon, Carlos Torres and Familia.

Well, it’s a little bit grueling on the catcher trying to navigate through that,” Mets catcher Anthony Recker said with a laugh. “But it’s fun. That’s what makes the game fun. It’s exciting. Having those guys out there that battle on the mound, defensive guys that are out there making plays, it’s just fun. It brings us a little bit closer when we can get a win like this.”

It was not nearly as much fun to lose for the Braves and for Markakis in particular. Atlanta loaded the bases three times and left 11 runners on in the final seven innings.

There were 10 runners on base for Markakis’ five hitless appearances, which included two double plays and an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded.

“Just some bad at-bats by me today, especially in big situations,” Markakis said. “I think I was thinking up there too much and you get yourself into trouble when you start doing that.”

Colon began the streak of inning-ending escapes by striking out second baseman Jace Peterson with a runner on second in the third. In the fourth, he retired third baseman Juan Uribe with a runner on first.

The Braves loaded the bases with none out in the fifth and pulled within 3-2 on an RBI fielder’s choice grounder by left-hander Alex Wood and a run-scoring double by Peterson. But Colon then struck out centerfielder Cameron Maybin and intentionally walked first baseman Freddie Freeman before getting Markakis to ground back to the mound.

With runners at first and second in the sixth, Colon ended his night by retiring Wood on another comebacker.

Left-hander Alex Torres loaded the bases with none out in the seventh before Markakis hit into a run-scoring double play to cut the Mets’ lead to 4-3. Carlos Torres ended the threat by getting Uribe on yet another comebacker.

Markakis appeared primed for redemption in the ninth against a laboring Familia, who retired pinch-hitter Todd Cunningham before walking Peterson, giving up a single to Maybin and walking Freeman after getting ahead 0-2.

Familia fell behind Markakis 1-0 before Markakis hit a harmless grounder to second baseman Dilson Herrera, who began the double play that sealed Familia’s 18th save and officially put the Mets (33-29) 1 1/2 games ahead of the slumping Washington Nationals in the NL East. The Nationals lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-4, to fall to 3-8 this month.

“Huge, huge pitch there in that situation,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s had some trouble with left-handed hitters. Made the pitch he had to make.”

Colon (9-4) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks (both intentional) while striking out three and throwing a season-high 100 pitches over six innings. He earned a decision in his 25th straight start, tying a team record set by right-hander Dwight Gooden from June 2, 1993 through June 24, 1994.

”They both pitched a helluva game,“ Colon said through interpreter Ricky Bones about Familia and Carlos Torres. ”Really proud of those guys, what kind of job they did tonight to preserve the W.

Colon was staked to an early lead by a second-inning solo homer by shortstop Wilmer Flores and a two-run, fourth-inning homer by left fielder John Mayberry. Third baseman Eric Campbell had an RBI groundout in the sixth and first baseman Michael Cuddyer laced an RBI double in the seventh.

“Their add-on runs in the sixth and in the seventh, they were big for them, obviously,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Peterson and catcher A.J. Pierzynski had two hits apiece for the Braves (29-32), who lost for the seventh time in 11 games to fall 3 1/2 games behind the Mets.

Wood (4-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The Mets placed RHP Erik Goeddel on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain and recalled IF Danny Muno from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets RHP Dillon Gee, who was sent to the bullpen when New York shelved its six-man rotation earlier this month, will make a spot start in Sunday’s series finale. That will push back RHPs Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey to Monday and Tuesday. ... With LHP Dana Eveland making his Braves debut Thursday, Atlanta has now used more players this season (40) than it did all of last year (39). The franchise record for players used in a season is 50 in 2007. ... Three Braves prospects -- RHP Tyrell Jenkins, RHP Jorge Reyes and OF Mallex Smith -- were named to the South team in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game scheduled for June 23.