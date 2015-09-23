Braves slow Mets’ roll toward division title

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets aren’t the only National League East team focused on a magic number.

Right-hander Matt Wisler earned his first win in almost two months, and Jace Peterson and Hector Olivera each homered during a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

With their fourth win in five games, the Braves (61-91) moved within two victories of ensuring the franchise will not finish with its first 100-loss season since 1988.

Although Atlanta embarked upon a massive rebuilding project -- six everyday players as well as five relievers from last year’s 79-83 team were traded in the past 10 months -- manager Fredi Gonzalez said avoiding 100 defeats is an objective down the stretch.

“Big time -- that’s a goal,” Gonzalez said. “It’s important. We play some big series -- here with New York, in a couple days we play the (Washington) Nationals and then we finish up with the (St. Louis) Cardinals. That’s a big goal for us.”

The Mets, despite the loss, saw their magic number for winning the National League East fall to six thanks to the Nationals’ 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Mets (85-66) appeared as if they would do their part to shrink the magic number when third baseman David Wright homered on Wisler’s sixth pitch of the game and second baseman Daniel Murphy followed with a double.

However, Wisler retired 20 of the final 25 batters he faced and received some rare support in the fifth inning from the power-challenged Braves. Peterson, Atlanta’s second baseman, led off with a homer and Olivera, the third baseman, snapped the tie with a long two-out, three-run blast to left.

“I don’t even know the last time we hit two home runs in one game, let alone in one inning,” Gonzalez said. “That was a big four-spot there.”

The two-homer game was the first for the Braves since Sept. 7, and the two-homer inning their first since Aug. 26. Atlanta ranks last in the majors with 90 homers and 19 multi-homer games.

The Mets got just one runner as far as third base against Wisler between the second and seventh before he was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to right fielder Curtis Granderson in the eighth.

New York loaded the bases against right-hander Peter Boylan, who gave up a single to third baseman David Wright, and left-hander Matt Marksberry, who walked center fielder Yoenis Cespedes with one out. Braves right-hander Edwin Jackson minimized the damage by retiring pinch hitter Michael Cuddyer on a sacrifice fly to center and inducing shortstop Wilmer Flores to ground out.

Pinch hitter Adonis Garcia provided some insurance with a two-run double in the top of the ninth.

“We aren’t chasing a playoff berth, but we’re here to play hard and we’re not going to give games away,” Olivera said through a translator. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to work hard and we’re going to try to win every game we can.”

Wisler (6-8) entered Tuesday 0-7 with a 7.71 ERA in his previous 10 games (nine starts). However, he has a 3.79 ERA in three starts since a brief demotion to the bullpen.

“Sent a message to me, obviously let me know I can’t just not perform up here,” Wisler said.

Mets right-hander Logan Verrett (1-2), making a spot start in place of ace right-hander Jacob deGrom, allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Wright and Murphy had two hits apiece for the Mets, but the rest of the lineup went a combined 2-for-25 as New York fell to 3-5 on a nine-game homestand that ends Wednesday.

The Mets lead the Nationals by 6 1/2 games, but they opened the homestand with a 9 1/2-game advantage.

“Coming into the homestand, (we) had a chance to make a huge impact with a very substantial lead where nobody needed to be uptight,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Should have been very relaxed with the lead we had.”

NOTES: The Braves recorded two of the oddest outs of the season Tuesday. In the fifth inning, 1B Freddie Freeman lost his glove backhanding a shot by Mets C Kevin Plawecki. Freeman walked to the bag with just the ball. In the ninth, RHP Arodys Vizciano struck out LF Michael Conforto and threw him out at first base when strike three bounced behind the first base line. ... Braves RF Nick Markakis returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore trapezius. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. ...Mets INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) remained sore and did not play Tuesday night. Uribe was injured diving for a ball on Sunday night. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, whose start was skipped Tuesday, will return to the rotation Sunday when New York plays the finale of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. DeGrom has a 6.31 ERA in his last five starts. ... Mets bench coach Bob Geren turned 54 Tuesday.