EditorsNote: fixing final score to 4-1 in 3rd graph

Colon gets 220th career win as Mets defeat Braves

NEW YORK -- The baseball used to get the final out of Bartolo Colon’s 220th career victory disappeared in the time it took the New York Mets to go from the field to the clubhouse late Monday night.

No big deal. Colon will probably reach another milestone soon enough anyway.

The Mets scored four first-inning runs via three homers Monday night and Colon threw eight shutout innings to earn the victory and break a tie with Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez for second place in wins by Dominican-born pitchers as New York cruised past the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Citi Field.

“I‘m very excited, I‘m very happy about it and it’s pretty neat to pass Pedro,” Colon said through an interpreter. “But he’s always going to be one of the big ones for us, regardless.”

Colon allowed seven hits and walked none while striking out seven before taking a seat after a season-high 99 pitches. Jeurys Familia got the last three outs for the Mets (16-8), who have won 12 of 14.

“I think that last out, the ball, someone might have saved it,” Colon said. “But now I think someone maybe threw it away.”

There was little consideration by Mets manager Terry Collins of leaving the ball in the right hand of Colon, who turns 43 on May 24 and is the oldest player in baseball.

“The one thing we thought about (is) he’s got to come back in four days,” Collins said, referring to Colon’s start Saturday against the San Diego Padres. “He’s not the youngest pitcher on our staff.”

No, but he once again proved why he’s the most entertaining and accomplished pitcher on a staff otherwise dominated by 20-something fireballers. Colon, impeccably spotting his high-80s fastball, allowed six hits in the first three innings, a span in which he allowed only one runner to reach third base.

He then set down 12 in a row between the third and seventh and retired the final four batters he faced after a pinch-hit single by Chase d‘Arnaud.

“It’s not about velocity, it’s about making balls move -- it’s about command,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He pounds the strike zone. I think at one point I looked up and he had, I think, 80 pitches and almost 70 strikes. It was something crazy.”

Colon also continued to display his sneaky athleticism, both at the plate and in the field. The Mets’ first inning -- during which David Wright hit a solo homer, Yoenis Cespedes hit a two-run homer and Lucas Duda homered, all in a 23-pitch span -- was nearly extended when Colon, a lifetime .090 hitter, hooked a 97 mph fastball from Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz just foul down the left-field line.

“Even I was pretty shocked,” Colon said. “I don’t think I’ve ever hit a ball as hard as I hit that.”

In the fifth, the 5-foot-11, 283-pound Colon outraced Braves outfielder Mallex Smith -- who turns 23 this month and has stolen 229 bases as a professional -- to the bag on a groundout.

“He’s athletic -- he’s one of the most athletic people in here,” said Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was six years old when Colon made his major league debut in 1997. “He fields his position very well.”

Colon, the winningest active pitcher, has a team-high 31 wins since joining the Mets in 2014 and is 23 wins shy of Hall of Famer Juan Marichal’s record for Dominican-born pitchers. Does he have Marichal in his sights?

“I can’t think about that, you just can’t get your mindset like that,” Colon said. “Right now I‘m just thinking about 221.”

That, too, would be a milestone: With his next win, Colon will tie Joe Niekro for 75th place on the all-time list.

Erick Aybar broke up the shutout for the Braves (6-19) with a two-out single off Familia, Atlanta has lost 10 of 12.

Foltynewicz, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day, took the loss after allowing the four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings in his season debut.

“After four runs in the first, I told myself ‘That’s all they’re going to get,'” Foltynewicz said.

NOTES: The Braves made a whopping seven roster moves Monday. In addition to recalling RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start against the Mets, Atlanta also selected the contracts of INF Reid Brignac, INF/OF Chase d‘Arnaud and OF Matt Tuiasosopo from Gwinnett and optioned RHP John Gant and INF Jace Peterson to the same affiliate. In addition, OF Drew Stubbs was designated for assignment. ... Braves INF/OF Kelly Johnson and LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, each of whom ended last season with the Mets, received their 2015 National League championship rings before batting practice. ... Mets RHP Logan Verrett’s scoreless streak ended at 16 1/3 innings Sunday. It spanned two starts and five relief appearances. ... Mets 2B Neil Walker is the only New York player to start all 24 games.