Wisler, Braves fire one-hitter against Mets

NEW YORK -- Matt Wisler could have spent the ninth inning on the mound. Instead, he spent the final inning getting prepared for his next start.

Wisler pitched eight outstanding innings and combined with Arodys Vizcaino on a one-hitter as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 3-0 Tuesday at Citi Field.

”I just came in, everybody’s excited,“ Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”He’s over in the training room (getting ready) for his next start, doing his exercises. He’ll come in tomorrow, he’ll watch film. He’ll get his body ready for his next start down the road.

“For being a young guy, he’s really got a good work ethic. He pays attention to detail, and he keeps getting better.”

Wisler (1-2) had not pitched since April 21, when he threw 115 pitches over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw nine fewer pitches Tuesday and let his defense make plays for him.

The 23-year-old right-hander took a no-hitter into the fifth inning but lost it when Asdrbual Cabrera dropped a soft single into center field. It was the only thing to go wrong for Wisler, who got Kevin Plawecki to bounce into a double play on the next pitch.

“I think I was a little more effectively wild tonight,” Wisler said. “I wasn’t locating as well as I probably could have. I felt good on the mound, the defense made some great plays for me tonight when it needed to.”

After getting through the fifth, Wisler worked around a one-out error by first baseman Freddie Freeman in the sixth by striking out David Wright and getting Michael Conforto, preventing Yoenis Cespedes from hitting with men on.

Those outs began a strong final stretch for Wisler, who retired the final eight hitters before Vizcaino finished off Atlanta’s first one-hitter since Jair Jurrjens had one on July 1, 2011. Vizcaino threw a perfect ninth inning for his third save in four chances.

“I think it would have been tougher if he was in the 90s pitch count, but you take all that into consideration,” Gonzalez said of the decision to remove Wisler. “Fourth time through the top of order, and he’s done his job. How much more can you ask for from the young man?”

For the first four innings, Wisler was in a scoreless duel with Matt Harvey (2-4) before the Braves scored their runs in the fifth and sixth.

Rookie Mallex Smith hit a unique home run after originally getting credit for a triple. Following a brief umpires’ review, the call was overturned, and his drive down the left field line was ruled a home run after replays showed the ball cleared the orange line behind the fence.

“That’s awesome,” said Smith, who wound up with the first homer of his major league career. “An awesome guy to get it off, a phenomenal pitcher. I just tried to put a good swing on the ball. It just so happened that the line was 335, and I hit it 336 and it went over the fence.”

Atlanta padded its lead against Harvey in the sixth. A.J. Pierzynski hit an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch after tagging up on a fly ball to shallow right field.

“A couple of balls got up,” Plawecki said. “I think (Harvey) threw the ball well. A couple of pitches got up and got away from him.”

Before the game, Mets manager Terry Collins said Harvey was feeling under the weather and had fluids administered. Harvey worked out of trouble before allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned four.

“Right now, I‘m not feeling good with mechanics,” Harvey said. “I‘m not feeling good throwing the ball. It’s frustrating. I‘m the one who’s most frustrated about what’s going on.”

The Mets lost for the second time in three games following an eight-game winning streak. They were shut out for the second time this season. New York has not scored in its last 17 innings after hitting three home runs in a four-run first inning Monday.

NOTES: Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said OF Ender Inciarte (strained left hamstring) and INF Gordon Beckham (strained left hamstring) could be activated from the disabled list during the team’s upcoming homestand. Inciarte will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, and Beckham will start his rehab there Saturday. ... Mets manager Terry Collins said C Travis d‘Arnaud (strained right rotator cuff) has yet to begin throwing a week after starting his fourth DL stint since 2014. ... New York RHP Jacob deGrom was presented with his 2015 Wilson Defensive Pitcher of the Year Award before the game.