Kemp's two-run double gives Braves 12-inning win

NEW YORK -- Bartolo Colon thoroughly enjoyed everything about his return to New York, from the video tribute while he was warming up, the creative signs and the reactions to his two at-bats.

So did the rest of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves also derived excitement out of watching Matt Kemp getting the bases-loaded two-run double with two outs in the top of the 12th inning, which lifted them to a 3-1 victory over the New York Mets in Colon's return to Citi Field on Wednesday.

Kemp collected three doubles for the second time in his career. His third two-base hit occurred against Rafael Montero (0-1) and one pitch after the Mets opted to intentionally walk Freddie Freeman.

After Kemp's double down the left field line, Jim Johnson (1-0) struck out Lucas Duda to end it. It gave the Braves a win on Colon's big night when the colorful right-hander allowed one run and two hits in six crisp innings.

"He pitched his butt off," Kemp said. "That's what he does. He's a gamer."

Colon became the latest example of spring training numbers meaning little for many veterans. After posting an 8.66 ERA in six exhibition starts, Colon resembled the pitcher who won the hearts of Mets fans for winning 44 games in the previous three seasons.

"Oh my god he threw great," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He kept saying all spring, 'I'll be ready when the lights come on.' He was dialing it up."

Colon threw 80 pitches and the 43-year-old became the oldest pitcher to start for Atlanta since Dennis Martinez made five starts in 1998. He would have continued into the seventh if the Braves did not have a chance to score the tying run and Snitker said the right-hander told him he could go three more innings.

"He knows what he's doing and that's why I said before the game, you can't try to swing at everything," said Mets manager Terry Collins, who managed the Los Angeles Angels when Colon made his major-league debut for the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 1997. "You've got to go up there and be real patient because he's gonna be around the dish and you're gonna get something you can hit but if you try to guess with him he's gonna get you out."

Colon received a loud ovation from a sellout crowd Monday in baseline introductions and the appreciation continued as he made his debut for his ninth team in a 20-year career.

"Rightly so, how could not like that guy?" Snitker said. "The way he competes, the way he does his job. I think he had a good time out there tonight."

As Colon warmed up before his 501st career start, the Mets gave him a two-minute tribute of his notable events with New York. During the game one fan held up a sign reading "I wish I knew how to quit you."

Colon received a standing ovation before striking out in the third, and heard more cheers for a groundout in the sixth when Colon carried his bat with him while running it out.

"I definitely enjoyed it," Colon said through an interpreter.

New York's Jacob deGrom slightly edged Colon's effectiveness, allowing two hits in six scoreless innings. He threw 95 pitches in his first start Sept. 1

Colon's one mistake was a 2-2 fastball to Jay Bruce that turned into a leadoff home run off the top of the right-center field wall in the fifth.

"He's going to give you something to hit but you've got to hit it," Bruce said. "Everyone in the big leagues is effective and they're effective for a reason, and Bart's got his way of doing it that definitely works."

Bruce, however, was involved in helping the Braves score the tying run in the seventh off Hansel Robles. Atlanta had first and third when Adonis Garcia lifted a lifted a fly ball to right field and the ball went over Bruce's outstretched glove, allowing Nick Markakis to easily score the tying run.

NOTES: Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he is optimistic RHP Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) will not need surgery. Alderson also said he is unsure if pitching in the World Baseball Classic caused Lugo's injury. ... Braves manager Brian Snitker said he talked to C Tyler Flowers about his positioning of standing behind the plate on the relay throw from CF Ender Inciarte during New York's six-run seventh on Monday. ... Atlanta RHP Mauricio Cabrera (sore elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday and could start a short rehab assignment if the bullpen session goes well. ... Mets CF Juan Lagares (left oblique) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday. ... The Mets signed OF Desmond Jennings to a minor-league contract. Jennings was in spring training with the Cincinnati Reds and will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.