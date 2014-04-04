Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Washington Nationals entered last season as the favorites in the National League East, but their inability to solve the Atlanta Braves contributed greatly to their inability to challenge for a division crown. The Nationals will get their first crack at challenging the reigning NL East champions Friday when they host the opener of a three-game set against the Braves. Although Washington finished second in the division in 2013, it went 6-13 against Atlanta to finish 10 games off the pace.

The Nationals, who enter this weekend after a road sweep of the New York Mets, will have plenty of chances to prove they are ready to challenge the Braves in April as the rivals meet six times over the next nine games. Despite a rash of injuries to its rotation, Atlanta allowed a total of five runs while taking two of three on the road from the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis Wood and Aaron Harang were particularly dominant in their outings, yielding one run and seven hits in 13 2/3 innings over the final two games of the series.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH David Hale (2013: 1-0, 0.82) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (2013: 19-9, 3.25 ERA)

Thanks in part to season-ending injuries suffered by Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy, Hale will get a chance to follow up on his success last September, when he yielded one run over two starts. The Princeton alum went 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett before his promotion, then showed impeccable control in the majors (14:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings). Hale, who pitched at home in both turns last season, will face Washington for the first time.

Zimmermann was slated to take the mound in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, but was scratched after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The second-round pick of the Nationals in the 2007 draft posted a 12-4 mark with a 2.58 ERA prior to the All-Star break, but fell off a bit thereafter with a 7-5 record and 4.33 ERA. Zimmermann held up well against the Braves last season, striking out 13 over 12 frames while going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals’ pitching staff struck out 39 batters against the Mets – the third-highest total in any team’s opening three games since at least 1914.

2. Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel tied Gene Garber for second place in franchise history with his 141st career save Wednesday.

3. Washington manager Matt Williams suggested prior to Thursday’s win that he would use a series of relievers if Zimmermann was unable to go.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3