Preview: Braves at Nationals

Evan Gattis is well known for the non-traditional route he followed to the major leagues, but the second-year Atlanta Braves catcher continues to show he is more than just an interesting story. Gattis brings an 18-game hitting streak – the longest active streak in the majors and the longest ever by a Braves catcher – into Friday’s second game of a four-game set at Washington. The Braves, who took Thursday’s series opener 3-0, lead the season series 6-1 and would move past the Nationals and into first place in the National League East with a victory Friday.

Stephen Strasburg takes the mound for the Nationals looking to add to his 113 strikeouts, tied for third in the majors and tops in the National League. Jayson Werth doubled in the series opener and finished 1-for-4 after going 2-for-21 in his previous six contests. Gattis is batting .392 during his streak and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is heating up, collecting three hits Thursday and recording an extra-base hit for the fifth consecutive contest.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (2-4, 4.42 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (6-5, 3.06)

Minor has allowed 11 hits in each of his past two starts but earned no-decisions in each one, allowing three earned runs in five innings in his last outing Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up eight runs in four innings at Colorado five days earlier and has not won since beating the Brewers on May 19. Minor has surrendered nine homers in 53 innings and the league is batting .296 against the 26-year-old.

Strasburg’s three-start winning streak ended Saturday at St. Louis after he allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his 90th career outing. He only struck out five Cardinals after fanning 27 in 19 innings across victories over Texas, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Strasburg is 3-5 against Atlanta all time, giving up six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings in a loss April 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Werth has reached base in 13 consecutive games despite his recent struggles.

2. Washington has been shut out three times in June and has scored two or fewer runs in six of its past nine contests.

3. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward has reached base in 35 of his past 38 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3