Preview: Braves at Nationals

Doug Fister has provided a big boost to the Washington Nationals’ rotation and will try to do Saturday what the Nationals have accomplished just once in eight tries this season - beat the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals host the Braves in the third game of their four-game series having lost the first two contests as Atlanta moved past them and into first place in the National League East. The Braves have beaten Washington 20 times in 27 tries dating back to last season.

There is concern surrounding Atlanta’s Justin Upton, who has been limited to one pinch-hit appearance in the past three games due to dizziness. Fister has walked just five hitters in 49 2/3 innings but will need more offensive support than Washington has provided against the Braves this season. The Nationals have a plus-34 run differential in 2014 but have been outscored 41-20 by Atlanta.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-4, 2.31 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (5-2, 3.08)

Teheran rebounded from a rough outing in Colorado his last time out, holding Philadelphia to one run on four hits in eight innings on Monday as the Braves lost in extra innings. Not counting the seven runs he allowed June 11 at Colorado, Teheran has surrendered five since May 14. Teheran is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season, allowing four earned runs in 13 innings.

Fister missed the first six weeks of the season with a strained lat muscle but has flourished since allowing seven runs on nine hits in his season debut on May 9. He has posted a 2.38 ERA in going 5-1 in seven starts, with the lone loss coming Sunday at St. Louis as he yielded four runs on seven hits. Fister gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings to get the victory in his only career appearance against the Braves on April 28, 2013 while with Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals CF Denard Span was 2-for-19 against Atlanta this season before going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple on Friday.

2. Washington’s bullpen has allowed at least one run in the last six games,

3. Atlanta placed RHP Gavin Floyd, who fractured his right elbow on Thursday, on the disabled list and announced LHP Alex Wood will take Floyd’s place in the rotation.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2