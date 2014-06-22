Preview: Braves at Nationals

Twenty-four hours made a big difference for the Washington Nationals, who shook off a disheartening 13-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday to beat their top National League East Division rival – and leap back into first place – on Saturday. Tanner Roark takes the ball for the Nationals in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday looking to extend a personal three-game winning streak and continue his sensational month. The Braves, who are 7-2 against Washington this season, need Ervin Santana to return to his early-season form as they try to avoid splitting the series.

The Braves did get Justin Upton back in left field Saturday after he missed three games with dizziness, but the veteran went 0-for-4 as his average dipped to .175 for the month. Atlanta is just 10-15 since May 26 and, after going 13-16 in May, has lost 11 of 19 this month. Roark has helped the Nationals move back to the top of the division with his recent good work, bringing a 1.38 ERA in four June starts into Sunday’s contest.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportSouth (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (5-4, 4.12 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (6-4, 2.85)

Santana has allowed six earned runs in three of his last six starts and is just 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA in his last seven outings. He was unimpressive in his start against Philadelphia on Tuesday, limiting the Phillies to four runs (three earned) on eight hits over six innings and not figuring in the decision. Santana started his season with four wins in six starts but gave up six earned runs to the Brewers, Red Sox and Rockies in the last month.

Roark gave up five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Braves on April 11 but has surrendered more than three earned runs just once in his last 12 starts. He held Houston to one run on seven hits in five frames on Tuesday to record the victory and started his winning streak with eight scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts on June 6 against San Diego. Roark is 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four career games against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta rookie 2B Tommy La Stella is 2-for-17 since being moved to the leadoff spot on Wednesday.

2. The Nationals lead the major leagues with a 3.01 ERA since May 1.

3. Atlanta P Juan Jaime, who struck out two in his major-league debut on Friday, added a strikeout during a perfect eighth inning the following night.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2