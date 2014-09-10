Preview: Braves at Nationals

Stephen Strasburg has spent the past six weeks re-establishing himself as one of the National League’s top pitchers, and the Washington Nationals’ right-hander looks for his fourth consecutive victory Wednesday as the NL East leaders host the Atlanta Braves. Strasburg has allowed one or zero runs in six of his past eight outings, helping propel Washington’s second-half surge. The Nationals have taken the first two games of the series from Atlanta and lead the Braves by nine games in the East.

Atlanta’s hopes of repeating as division champions have all but evaporated, as the Braves have dropped seven of 10 and sit 1 ½ games behind Pittsburgh for the NL’s second wild card. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has three homers in 22 career at-bats against Strasburg, and is 29-for-59 against Washington pitching this season. Justin Upton hit a two-run blast in Tuesday’s 6-4 loss, his first homer and first two RBIs this month after blasting seven homers with 28 RBIs in August.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportSouth (Atlanta), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (10-10, 3.87 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (11-10, 3.43)

Harang gave the Braves an outstanding first four months, but has struggled mightily since mid-August while going 1-4 with a 6.91 ERA and a .350 opponents batting average in his past five stars. The 36-year-old lasted just 3 2/3 innings Friday at Miami, giving up six runs on 10 hits. Harang, who gave up one run on seven hits over seven innings against Washington on Aug. 9, is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against the Nationals in 2014.

Strasburg gave up seven runs in five innings to the Braves on Aug. 8 and five runs to San Francisco in four innings on Aug. 24, but has allowed only four earned runs in the other 42 2/3 innings pitched since July 29. He got a no-decision Friday against Philadelphia despite giving up one run on four hits in six innings, and sports a 0.92 WHIP in his past eight outings. Strasburg, who leads the NL with 215 strikeouts, is 3-6 with a 4.62 ERA lifetime against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington P Drew Storen is 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has retired all nine hitters he has faced – six by strikeout – since supplanting Rafael Soriano as closer.

2. Atlanta C Evan Gattis (strep throat) missed his second consecutive game Tuesday, and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters there is “an outside chance” Gattis could play Wednesday.

3. Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman, out since July 22 with a torn right hamstring, took batting practice before Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 1