Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are surging in the National League East following a lackluster start, and Bryce Harper sits in the forefront of the charge toward the top of the division. The 22-year-old right-fielder comes into Saturday’s home contest against the Atlanta Braves having slugged five homers with 10 RBIs in his past two games.

Harper’s power streak, which followed a 1-for-17 skid, is just the latest step forward for Washington, which has won eight of its past 10 games to close within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Mets. Atlanta’s bullpen fell apart late Friday, giving up six runs in the final two frames, and Braves’ relievers have surrendered 13 homers in 93 innings. The Braves have dropped 11 of their past 17 games. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman collected two hits Friday and is 11-for-20 with five doubles and eight RBIs in his past five games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN 2, WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-1, 3.82 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (2-1, 2.61)

Teheran posted three consecutive sluggish outings before dominating the Reds on Sunday, allowing three hits in six shutout innings to win for the first time since April 11. He gave up seven runs (three earned) against Washington on April 28 in Atlanta, allowing 10 hits – including two homers – in 5 2/3 innings of a game Atlanta lost 13-12. Teheran has allowed six homers and hit four batters in 33 innings.

Fister struggled in his first outing against the Braves on April 27, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He got back on track Sunday against the Mets, holding New York to five hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Fister is 18-7 with a 2.45 ERA through his first 30 starts with Washington.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals have scored 39 runs in four games against Atlanta this season, 35 in the past three meetings.

2. Washington 2B Danny Espinosa, who came into Friday with no homers and two RBIs in his previous 16 games, homered twice and drove in three runs.

3. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons extended his hitting streak to seven games Friday; he is 11-for-24 in May with five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, one homer).

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2