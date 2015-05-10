Preview: Braves at Nationals

Alex Wood posted a 2.59 ERA in 24 starts last season, but the Atlanta Braves left-hander takes the mound for Sunday’s series finale at the Washington Nationals looking for something positive. Wood has allowed three earned runs or more in four of his past five starts, and the Braves have given up 47 runs in five games against the Nationals this season.

The Nationals have won nine of their past 11 games, and strong starting pitching has played a big role in the hot streak. Washington starters are 7-2 in the past 10 games with a 2.49 ERA with Jordan Zimmermann taking the mound for the series finale. Bryce Harper’s ninth-inning homer – his sixth in the past three games – gave Washington an 8-6 victory Saturday, the 12th Nationals’ homer against the Braves in 2015. The Braves have lost seven of their past 11 – including four straight to Washington – and have surrendered 20 homers in that span.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (1-2, 4.32 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (2-2, 4.15)

Wood lost to the Nationals on April 29 in Atlanta, giving up five runs on six hits in five innings with eight strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Monday against the Phillies, surrendering three runs on nine hits to lose his second consecutive decision. Wood is 3-2 with a 2.40 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals, striking out 52 in 41 1/3 innings.

Zimmermann hopes to replicate his strong showing against the Braves and Wood, when he struck out a season-best seven in seven innings and drove in three runs to earn the victory. He got a no-decision Monday against the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and no walks in seven frames. Zimmermann, who has struck out 15 with just one walk in his past 20 innings, is 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 11 career starts against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Left-handed batters are hitting .361 against Zimmermann; right-handers are batting just .216.

2. Harper is the first player since Hee-Seop Choi in 2005 to hit six homers in a three-game span.

3. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin doubled twice Saturday and has collected at least one hit in six of his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Braves 3