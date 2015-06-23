Preview: Braves at Nationals

Bryce Harper came out swinging after sitting out one game due to injury and the Washington Nationals are hoping for similar results when another of their former No. 1 overall draft picks makes his return. Stephen Strasburg is expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list when the Nationals open a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Harper and Washington ended Pittsburgh’s eight-game winning streak in dominating fashion, outscoring the Pirates 19-3 in a three-game sweep that included a no-hitter by Max Scherzer. The Nationals received some help over the weekend from Atlanta, which swept a three-game series from the New York Mets to allow them to move into first place in the National League East. Winners of four of their last five, the Braves limited the Mets to five runs in the three games but they have been unable to solve Washington’s lineup. The Nationals amassed a staggering 48 runs while winning the past five matchups versus Atlanta this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (4-4, 3.40 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (3-5, 6.55)

Wood is coming off a strong outing at Boston, limiting the Red Sox to one earned run while striking out seven over six innings. He had surrendered a total of eight runs (seven earned) in losing his previous two turns, which followed a three-start winning streak in which he yielded three earned runs. Harper is 7-for-14 against Wood, who has allowed eight runs and 14 hits over 11 2/3 innings in two starts versus the Nationals this season.

Strasburg lasted only 16 pitches at Cincinnati on May 29 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list the following day with strained left trapezius muscle. It was just the latest setback in a rocky season for Strasburg, who has failed to get through four innings in four of his last five turns and surrendered at least one homer in each of his last four outings. He is 4-7 with a 4.24 ERA in 17 career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper has three homers and six RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons is 7-for-11 over his last three games.

3. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar, who played his first 3 1/2 seasons with Atlanta, is 14-for-34 with 11 RBIs in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 4