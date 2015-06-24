FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Braves at Nationals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals are getting closer to full strength and are threatening to pull away from the pack in the National League East. The Nationals aim for a fifth consecutive victory when they continue a three-game series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, one of the pursuers trying to keep a foothold in the division.

Washington slumped through the first month of the season, in part due to key injuries, but has gone 31-20 since April 28. Two players who have missed time shined in Tuesday’s 3-1 win, as Stephen Strasburg came off the disabled list to pitch five scoreless innings and Anthony Rendon went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Braves right-hander Shelby Miller looks to continue his dominance versus the Nationals — he is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts against them and has not allowed an earned run in 12 innings of work at Nationals Park. His counterpart, right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, has fared well against the Braves, going 5-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 12 meetings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-3, 1.99 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 3.75)

Miller is winless in his last six starts but has allowed more than two earned runs only twice in 14 outings this season. The 24-year-old had some tough luck last time out, allowing four runs — only one earned — over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss to Boston. Miller has surrendered only four homers in 90 1/3 innings and one over his past nine starts.

Zimmermann has lost three straight starts, pitching to a 7.63 ERA and allowing opponents to hit .386 over that span. The 29-year-old did have something of a bounce-back effort last time out, limiting Tampa Bay to three runs over seven innings and racking up a season-high eight strikeouts in a 5-0 loss. Zimmermann is 3-3 with a 2.75 ERA in eight home starts in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has won six straight meetings with the Braves and leads the season series 6-1.

2. Atlanta placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the disabled list Tuesday with a right wrist injury and recalled utility man Joey Terdoslavich.

3. Nationals starters have allowed one run in 28 1/3 innings over the past four games, striking out 31 while permitting 14 hits and four walks.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
