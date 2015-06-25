Preview: Braves at Nationals

Matt Wisler made quite an impression in his major-league debut, and the Atlanta Braves are hoping for more of the same when the 22-year-old makes his second start Thursday at the Washington Nationals. Wisler dominated the Mets on Friday in Atlanta, giving up one run in eight innings, and he takes the mound looking to snap the Braves’ seven-game losing streak against the National League East leaders.

Washington’s 2-1, 11-inning victory Wednesday extended its winning streak to five and continued a stellar run of starting pitching that Doug Fister hopes to extend in the series finale. Nationals’ starters have surrendered one earned run in 36 1/3 innings in the past five games, while Anthony Rendon is 6-for-8 through the first two games of the series. Atlanta’s offense has struggled this week, plating just three runs in its past 30 innings. Nick Markakis collected three hits for the second consecutive game Wednesday and is hitting .333 in June.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.13 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (2-3, 4.80)

Wisler, acquired as part of the package San Diego sent to the Braves for Craig Kimbrel on the day before the season opener, did not walk a hitter against New York in throwing 63 of his 88 pitches for strikes. He went 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, and counting his Atlanta debut has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine outings. Wisler became the first Atlanta pitcher to go eight innings in his major-league debut since Hall of Famer John Smoltz in 1988.

Fister, who missed a month with a strained right forearm flexor tendon, gave up five runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in his return June 18 against Tampa Bay. He faces the Braves for the third time this season after allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits in an April 27 loss and three runs on six hits in a no-decision on May 9. Fister, who won 16 games a year ago with a 2.41 ERA, has a 1.444 WHIP after posting the NL’s fifth-best mark (1.079) in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper drove in the game’s first run Wednesday; 10 of his 58 RBIs have come against the Braves this season (eight games).

2. Wisler is the 44th player the Braves have used this season, six away from the franchise record of 50 set in 2007.

3. Washington CF Denard Span walked twice Wednesday, extending his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 17.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Braves 2