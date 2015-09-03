Preview: Braves at Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman is enjoying a blistering stretch and the host Washington Nationals hope he doesn’t cool down on Thursday when they open a four-game series versus the reeling Atlanta Braves. Zimmerman belted a pair of homers against St. Louis on Wednesday in a 4-3 win by Washington, which swept Atlanta on two occasions this season when the National League East rivals met at Nationals Park.

Zimermann increased his home run total to seven in his last nine contests and 200 in his career, but did not face Thursday starter Matt Wisler in the rookie’s two previous meetings with the Nationals. Washington, which resides 6 1/2 games behind NL East-leading New York, wraps up its seven-game homestand with three contests versus the Mets. Whether the Nationals have Bryce Harper in their lineup is a mystery, as the 22-year-old exited Wednesday’s tilt with a tight left glute. Atlanta (54-79), which was swept by Miami on Wednesday, has been outscored 67-19 en route to losing eight in a row overall and fell 25 games under .500 for the first time since 1990.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SPSO (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (11-8, 3.45)

Wisler dropped his third straight trip to the mound and fell to 0-4 in his last six outings on Saturday despite allowing two runs on four hits in six innings of a 3-1 setback to the Mets. The 22-year-old kept the ball in the park against New York after surrendering four homers in 2 2/3 frames versus the Chicago Cubs in his previous start. Wisler was drilled for six runs on nine hits in four innings of a 7-0 setback to Washington on June 25 before allowing just one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless frames one week later to pick up the win against the Nationals.

After losing three decisions in four outings, Zimmermann rebounded by winning his third straight start by allowing one run on seven hits in as many innings of a 5-1 triumph over Miami on Saturday. The 29-year-old has surrendered six homers during his winning streak after keeping the ball in the park in five of his previous six trips to the mound. Zimmermann is 2-0 against Atlanta this season and 6-2 in his career after tossing seven strong innings in a 13-4 victory on April 29 and scattering six hits over 7 2/3 scoreless frames in a 6-1 triumph two months later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B Anthony Rendon is 16-for-43 (.372) with nine RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak and C Wilson Ramos is 14-for-37 (.378) with three homers during his 10-game stretch.

2. Atlanta C Christian Bethancourt is 0-for-9 in his last four contests and 3-for-24 in his last nine.

3. Nationals RF Jayson Werth is 7-for-18 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Braves 1