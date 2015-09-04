Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Washington Nationals look to continue their ascent at the expense of the spiraling Atlanta Braves when the National League East rivals play the second contest of a four-game series on Friday in the nation’s capital. Ryan Zimmerman collected three hits and drove in four runs during Thursday’s 15-1 rout for Washington, which has won four of six to move within six games of the division-leading New York Mets.

Zimmerman is 16-for-40 with seven homers, 22 RBIs and 10 runs scored during his last 10 contests, but is just 5-for-23 versus Friday starter Julio Teheran. Anthony Rendon and Wilson Ramos are riding 12- and 11-game hitting streaks, respectively, as the Nationals have begun flexing their muscles with the opener of a three-game series versus the visiting Mets looming on Labor Day. While Washington could be guilty of looking ahead, Atlanta has no reason to look behind as it has been outscored 82-20 en route to losing nine in a row to plummet perilously close to the basement in the division. The Braves have dropped 10 straight on the road and 20 of 23 overall.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSS (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (9-7, 4.62 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (4-4, 4.54)

Teheran suffered his first loss in a month in horrific fashion, allowing eight runs on nine hits - including three homers - in 4 1/3 innings of a 20-6 rout by the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 24-year-old has been taken deep six times in his last three outings after surrendering just two homers in his previous six starts. Teheran escaped with a no-decision in his last meeting with Washington despite yielding six runs on 10 hits - including two homers - in five innings.

Roark is expected to be recalled from Class A Potomac to make Friday’s start with Stephen Strasburg nursing upper back pain. The 28-year-old Roark has been used out of the bullpen primarily this season for the Nationals, one year removed from making 31 starts and winning 15 games. Roark owns a 3-0 career mark versus Atlanta with a 1.90 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while limiting the Braves to a .215 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RF Jayson Werth is 8-for-22 with two homers, four RBIs and six runs scored in his last five games.

2. Atlanta OF Cameron Maybin has one hit in each of his last two contests after going 0-for-16 in his previous five.

3. Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar is 11-for-25 with six RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 9, Braves 1