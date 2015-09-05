FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Braves at Nationals
#Intel
September 6, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Braves at Nationals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals are starting to put the pieces together in their bid to contend for a division title while the Atlanta Braves have effectively thrown the puzzle in the trash can. After a 15-1 rout in the opener was followed by a 10-inning triumph, the host Nationals vie for their sixth win in eight outings when they continue their four-game series versus the reeling Braves on Saturday.

Jayson Werth recorded his fourth multi-hit performance in seven outings in Friday’s 5-2 win for Washington, which resides five games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Ryan Zimmerman is 18-for-45 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during his last 11 contests and Yunel Escobar is 13-for-28 during his eight-game hitting streak, but both are just 1-for-6 in his career versus Saturday starter Shelby Miller. While the Nationals are ascending, the Braves are sinking to new lows after losing 10 in a row for the first time since 2006 and 11 consecutive on the road for the first time since 1977. Atlanta (54-81) has dropped eight straight meetings with Washington and is battling division rival Philadelphia (53-82) for the worst record in the majors.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSS (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-12, 2.56 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-7, 4.13)

Miller’s winless stretch reached 3 1/2 months (19 starts) as he took the loss on Monday after allowing one run on six hits in seven innings against Miami. A lack of run support has been a common theme for the 24-year-old, who has received two or fewer runs on 14 occasions during this stretch. Miller, who hasn’t won since May 17, permitted one run on three hits in seven frames of a no-decision versus Washington on June 24 before taking the loss against the Nationals after yielding five runs in as many innings.

After three straight losses, Gonzalez walked away with a no-decision on Monday after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings versus St. Louis. The 29-year-old has struggled in his career with the Braves (3-8, 4.93 ERA), but picked up the win in his last meeting after permitting two runs on five hits in seven frames. Gonzalez needs to keep a keen eye on Freddie Freeman, who collected three hits in the opener and is 9-for-27 versus the left-hander in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington CF Bryce Harper has six walks in the series and 11 in his last five contests.

2. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin is 4-for-13 in his last three games after going 0-for-16 in his previous five.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
