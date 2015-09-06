Preview: Braves at Nationals

Trailing the division leader by five games in early September is not a great place to be, but the Washington Nationals have discovered enough consistent offensive production to keep within striking distance of first place in the National League East. Washington has won four games in a row and six of its past eight entering Sunday’s home contest with the Atlanta Braves, who have allowed 28 runs to the Nationals in the first three games of the series.

Washington’s Bryce Harper has stood out all season, establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate while leading the NL in hitting and leading the majors in slugging percentage, OPS, WAR and on-base percentage. Harper slugged his 33rd homer of the season in Saturday’s 8-2 victory to help the Nationals stay within five games of the first-place New York Mets, and Ian Desmond’s three-hit output Saturday boosts his average to .304 since Aug. 1. Atlanta’s pitching plague spawned another early insurmountable deficit Saturday as Washington scored seven times in the first five innings after hanging 15 runs on the Braves in Thursday’s series opener. Atlanta has lost 11 games in a row – the first time the Braves have dropped 11 straight since 1982, a season in which the Braves battled past the Los Angeles Dodgers on the season’s final day to capture the NL West title.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Manny Banuelos (1-3, 3.33 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (5-5, 3.50)

Banuelos gave up three runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday against Miami in his first Atlanta appearance since going on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation. He made a strong showing in five appearances (four starts) in July, posting a 2.49 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Banuelos made his major-league debut against the Nationals on July 2, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Ross endured the worst start of his rookie season Tuesday at St. Louis, allowing three runs and walking six in just 2 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old has impressed through his first season in the majors and, other than a two-start hiccup in mid-August, Ross has not surrendered more than three earned runs. Ross has stymied right-handed hitters to a .181 average with 41 strikeouts and five walks, but left-handers are hitting .267 against him

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin, who lost a fly ball Saturday that jump-started the Nationals’ four-run third, was removed from the game an inning later due to a reported problem with his contact lenses.

2. A Nationals’ victory Sunday would give Washington a 10-game sweep of home contests against the Braves this season.

3. Harper has punished Atlanta pitching season, batting .420 with 12 walks, eight doubles, five homers and 14 RBIs in 14 games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Braves 1