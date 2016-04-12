Preview: Braves at Nationals

Two of the hottest hitters in the National League look to continue their good work at the plate Tuesday, when the Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the second contest of their four-game series. Washington’s Daniel Murphy is enjoying a fantastic start with his new team, as the former New York Mets second baseman went 2-for-4 with a home run in Monday’s 6-4 victory to raise his average to .471, while Atlanta’s Nick Markakis doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Markakis’ work was not enough to lift the Braves to their first victory of the season, as they fell to 0-6 while losing highly regarded prospect Mallex Smith to a laceration on his forehead after he was caught stealing in the fourth inning of his major-league debut. Atlanta is expected to promote veteran Jhoulys Chacin from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his debut for the team on Tuesday. Washington, which has won four of its first five games, improved to 3-0 against Atlanta already this season and 17-5 versus its National League East rival since the start of last year. Wilson Ramos snapped an 0-for-8 slump with four hits on Monday and is 8-for-13 against the Braves in 2016.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Jhoulys Chacin (2015: 2-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (2015: 11-8, 3.79)

Chacin won 14 games for Colorado in 2013 but has made just 16 appearances in the majors since. Atlanta hopes the 28-year-old Venezuelan can build off a strong spring training during which he went 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in six starts before striking out seven over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Gwinnett’s season opener on Thursday. Chacin gave up two runs or fewer in four of his five outings with Arizona last season.

Gonzalez makes his season debut after reaching double digits in victories for the sixth straight year in 2015. The 30-year-old native of Florida lost three starts in a row in August before finishing strong, posting a 2.70 ERA over his final seven turns - including an outing against Atlanta on Sept. 5 in which he recorded 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. Gonzalez won both of his starts versus Atlanta last season to improve to 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA in 13 career outings against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals CF Michael Taylor, who is playing regularly with Ben Revere (right oblique) on the disabled list, started the season 0-for-12 but has recorded three hits in his last two games.

2. Washington has won 11 games in a row and 15 of its last 16 against Atlanta at Nationals Park.

3. Smith legged out an infield single in his second at-bat Monday for his first career hit.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2