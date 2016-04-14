Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Braves take the field in Washington on Thursday having lost their first eight games of the season, but those on-the-field struggles were overshadowed by worse news off the field Wednesday. Outfielder Hector Olivera was arrested at the team hotel Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, leading Major League Baseball to immediately put him on administrative leave hours before Atlanta’s 3-0 loss to the streaking Nationals.

It is the latest negative for a team that sits two losses away from matching the 1988 team’s 0-10 start for worst beginning in franchise history. At least the Braves do not see Washington again until Aug. 12 after Thursday’s finale of a four-game set – the Nationals have defeated the Braves five times this season and 13 games in a row at Nationals Park. Closer Jonathan Papelbon converted his fifth save in five chances Wednesday, and Washington starting pitchers have posted a 2.20 ERA during the Nationals’ 6-1 start. Right fielder Jayson Werth on Wednesday snapped a 2-for-19 slump with a two-run homer, the 199th of his career.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Nationals undecided

Teheran makes his third start of 2016 and second against the Nationals, looking for his first victory of the season after an uneven beginning to the campaign. He pitched well against Washington on opening day April 4, giving up two solo homers but little else in holding the Nationals to two runs on five hits in six innings. Teheran struggled with his control in a four-inning effort Saturday against St. Louis, walking four and giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits.

Washington bumped Tanner Roark up one day to Wednesday when scheduled starter Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 1.50 ERA) came down with an illness. Should Strasburg be ready to go Thursday, he will make his second start of 2016 – his first since April 6 at Atlanta, when he held the Braves to one run on six hits in a 3-1 victory. If Strasburg, who is 7-7 in 20 career starts against the Braves, cannot go Thursday, the Nationals could turn to Yusmeiro Petit (0-0, 4.50 ERA; 57 career starts in 162 appearance).

WALK-OFFS

1. Playing the fourth of 16 consecutive days Wednesday, the Nationals did not start 1B Ryan Zimmerman and SS Anthony Rendon.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-2 with two walks Wednesday, snapping a five-game hitting streak.

3. The Nationals have held opponents to two runs or less four times in their first seven games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 1