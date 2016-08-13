Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Atlanta Braves lost their first nine games of the season, and the Washington Nationals did the beating in six of those contests. But while the Braves still own the worst record in the majors and the Nationals sit atop the National League East, Atlanta comes into Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game series at Washington with momentum after pounding three homers in Friday’s 8-5 victory.

The Braves have played much better this summer under interim manager Brian Snitker, going 16-15 since July 7 while belting 33 homers and scoring 4.1 runs per contest. Washington allowed more than four runs for just the third time in its past 14 games. Jayson Werth’s RBI double in the seventh extended his on-base streak to 41 games, just two off Ryan Zimmerman’s franchise record. Rookie Trea Turner continues to excel, going 3-for-5 – his fourth multi-hit game of the month – and stealing two bases to give him 10 swipes in 25 games with the Nationals.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Rob Whalen (1-0, 5.73 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.35)

Whalen settled down after a rocky (albeit victorious) major-league debut in his second start Monday at Milwaukee, striking out seven against only one walk in six innings. He gave up three runs on five hits in the no-decision, five days after the 22-year-old gave up four first-inning runs and walking four in five innings against Pittsburgh. Opponents have taken advantage of Whalen’s delivery to the plate with runners on base, stealing five bases in 11 innings across his first two appearances.

The No. 3 prospect in Washington’s organization according to MLB.com, the 22-year-old Lopez features an outstanding fastball in the mid-90s with a sharp curveball. He gave up six runs on 10 hits with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings during his major-league debut July 19 against the Dodgers, but despite walking five in his other start July 30 at San Francisco, Lopez limited the Giants to three runs on four hits. Lopez went 5-6 with a 3.17 ERA in 18 starts for Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington again was without RF Bryce Harper Friday, the reigning NL MVP missing his fourth straight game with a stiff neck.

2. Atlanta’s victory in the series opener snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Nationals dating to last season, and ended a 14-game skid at Nationals Park.

3. The Nationals' bullpen allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings Friday, the fourth time in eight games Washington relievers have surrendered at least one run.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3