Preview: Braves at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have plenty of established stars, but a rookie is leading them through the dog days of August. The Nationals host the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday, and infielder/outfielder Trea Turner looks for his third consecutive three-hit game as the 23-year-old continues to produce out of the leadoff spot for the National League East leaders.

Turner fell a double shy of the cycle in Saturday’s 7-6 victory, raising his average to .338 in his past 17 games with three triples, three homers, 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs. First baseman Daniel Murphy drove in four runs and continues to lead the NL in hitting at .348. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman is on a hot streak, tying a career high with his 23rd homer Saturday and scoring at least a run for the eighth consecutive game. After hitting just 55 homers in their first 89 games, the Braves have slugged 24 in their past 28 contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (2-2, 3.92 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (12-6, 2.88)

Jenkins continues to average more walks per nine innings (5.9) than strikeouts (4.4), but the rookie is still solidifying a spot in the Braves’ rotation. He held the Brewers to one run on three hits in six innings Tuesday for his second major-league victory, the third consecutive outing in which the 24-year-old has allowed one run and four hits or fewer while pitching six innings. After beginning his career with four relief appearances, Jenkins has posted a 3.38 ERA while going 2-1 in six starts.

Moving Roark back to the starting rotation full-time after he spent most of 2015 in the bullpen has helped the Nationals ascend to the top of the division. The 29-year-old ranked tied for fourth in the NL in wins, seventh in WAR for pitchers (3.7) and 10th in ERA through Friday, winning six of his past seven decisions while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. Roark beat the Braves with seven shutout innings on April 13 and is 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA in 13 career appearances (eight starts) against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta SS Erick Aybar has at least one hit in 17 of his past 18 games, batting .366 during that stretch.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper did not play for the fifth straight game with a stiff neck, but a MRI showed no major issues and the Nationals hope he will be able to at least pinch-hit Sunday.

3. With newly-acquired RHP Mark Melancon taking over the closer role, the Nationals granted RHP Jonathan Papelbon’s request to be released before Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 3