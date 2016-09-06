Preview: Braves at Nationals

Trea Turner is one of the most impressive rookies in baseball, and clearly seeing the Atlanta Braves brings out an even better side of the Washington Nationals’ second baseman. Turner enters the second game of a three-game set Tuesday at Washington hitting .432 in eight games against the Braves, after going 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs in Monday’s series-opening 6-4 triumph.

The 23-year-old Turner is hitting .343 in 204 at-bats for Washington, and half of his six homers and 10 of his 25 RBIs this season have been at the expense of the Braves, who are just 2-12 against the National League East leaders this season. The Nationals entered the series opener with the best bullpen ERA in the NL (3.29), but closer Mark Melancon surrendered two runs on four hits in a shaky ninth inning. The Braves still own the NL’s worst record, but a six-game winning streak that ended Monday has provided a spark of optimism to Atlanta’s rebuilding project. Center fielder Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 16 games with two hits Monday, his second streak of 16-plus games this season (19-game streak from July 19-Aug. 8).

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (10-9, 4.14)

Perez makes his first appearance in the majors since June 6, after landing on the disabled list with a strained rotator cuff. The 25-year-old, who lost a month as a rookie in 2015 to a foot injury, posted a 3.08 ERA in four May starts with a 2-1 record, but gave up nine earned runs in 10 innings across two June starts before the injury. Perez beat Washington in his final start of last season, allowing six hits over six shutout innings.

Gonzalez looks to have smoothed out his difficulties from a subpar first half (5-8, 4.70 ERA), winning five of his six decisions with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP since the All-Star break. He held the Phillies to one run on two hits in six innings Wednesday, the seventh time in nine second-half starts in which Gonzalez has allowed two earned runs or less. Gonzalez has posted a 2.31 ERA in two starts against Atlanta this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis snapped a 5-for-37 drought with three hits and two runs scored Monday.

2. Washington appears to be leaning toward starting RHP Stephen Strasburg, out since Aug. 22 with a sore right elbow, in Wednesday’s series finale.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman recorded his 73rd extra-base hit of the season with a double Monday, the first Atlanta player to reach 70 since Chipper Jones (2007, 75).

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Braves 3