Preview: Braves at Nationals

Ender Inciarte’s first season with the Atlanta Braves started with a hamstring injury and a slump, but the center fielder has more than made up for lost time the past two months. Inciarte brings a 17-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s series finale at the Washington Nationals, and the 25-year-old has recorded at least one hit in 46 of his past 49 starts since the All-Star break.

Inciarte is hitting .371 in the second half thanks to a 19-game hitting streak in late July through early August, and his current streak – during which he is batting .432. Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy has punished opposing pitching all season, collecting three hits in Tuesday’s 9-7 victory as he battles Colorado’s D.J. LeMahieu for the National League batting title. Murphy leads the NL in slugging percentage (.594) and OPS (.981), and raised his average to .343. Washington is 41-18 against NL East competition, the best record by any team within its own division.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Nationals TBA

A month shy of his 25th birthday, Foltynewicz continues developing into what the Braves hope will be a top-tier starter. He has won his past two starts, allowing four runs on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in victories over San Francisco and San Diego, and has surrendered three runs or fewer seven times in his past 11 starts. Foltynewicz, who is 4-0 in his past six starts, gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings to defeat the Nationals on Aug. 12 in Washington.

All signs point toward the return of Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 3.59 ERA), who has not pitched since getting rocked for nine runs over 1 2/3 innings Aug. 17 at Colorado due to right elbow soreness that landed the All-Star on the disabled list. Strasburg, who is third in the NL with 11.08 strikeouts per nine innings, is 2-1 in three starts this season against Atlanta and 8-8 with a 3.85 ERA in 22 career starts against the Braves. Strasburg has reported no problems throwing bullpen sessions while on the disabled list, but if the Nationals delay his return, they could start either A.J. Cole (1-1, 3.86) or No. 1 prospect Lucas Giolito (0-1, 5.63).

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman won NL player of the week after hitting .400 with a .600 on-base percentage and a .850 slugging percentage.

2. Atlanta rookie SS Dansby Swanson hit an inside-the-park homer Tuesday, his first career homer and the first inside-the-park homer by a Braves player since Wes Helms in 2001.

3. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon belted his first career grand slam Tuesday, and is three homers away from becoming the sixth Washington player to slug 20 or more longballs this season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 2