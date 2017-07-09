The Atlanta Braves are feeling more comfortable when they visit Washington this season and can creep closer to the National League East-leading Nationals with another road victory against them Sunday afternoon. The Braves have taken four of six in the nation's capital in 2017, including Saturday’s 13-0 rout, after a stretch in which they lost 23 of 25 games at Nationals Park.

“I think right now we have confidence wherever we play,” Braves right fielder Nick Markakis told The Atlanta Constitution after going 3-for-5 with a homer and four runs Saturday. “That’s half the battle is having confidence. You look at our lineup up and down, it’s no easy slouch.” Rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb hopes to help the Braves move within 7 ½ games of Washington and he is expected to face righty Joe Ross, who has been on a strong run of late. The Nationals were shut out for the first time this season on Saturday and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to lose for the 10th time in 19 games after taking a commanding 11-game lead in the division. Bryce Harper has hit safely in all seven games during July for Washington, but has homered in just one of his last 17 contests - going deep twice at St. Louis on July 2.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Sean Newcomb (1-3, 3.58 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (5-3, 4.86)

Newcomb looks to rebound from his worst outing in the majors when he allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a loss to Houston. The 24-year-old University of Hartford product strung together four straight quality starts to open his major-league career, permitting five runs (four earned) on 18 hits over 24 1/3 innings combined. Newcomb faces Washington for the first time and pitched six scoreless innings against San Diego in his only road start.

Ross is 2-0 in his last three outings while yielding five runs combined and boasts quality starts in five of his last six appearances to solidify his spot in the rotation. The 24-year-old California native, who is 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in two starts against Atlanta in 2017, has given up at least one homer in 11 of his 12 starts and 15 overall. Matt Adams is 4-for-7 versus Ross, who is 1-1 with a 5.85 ERA in four career games against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington All-Star 1B Ryan Zimmerman needs one homer to become the franchise’s all-time leader, passing Vladimir Guerrero (234), but hasn’t gone deep in 21 games.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte, who is also headed to the All-Star Game, has hit safely in seven straight games (10-for-33) and 18 of his past 19.

3. Nationals All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy is 8-for-17 with three doubles, seven RBIs and two runs scored over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 3