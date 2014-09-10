Braves 6, Nationals 2: B.J. Upton homered and Justin Upton drove in three runs as visiting Atlanta salvaged the finale of a three-game series against Washington.

Aaron Harang (11-10) struck out nine and allowed an unearned run while scattering six hits over seven innings for the Braves, who snapped a three-game slide and moved within a game of Pittsburgh for the second National League wild card. Jason Heyward recorded three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in a run and scored for Atlanta.

Stephen Strasburg (11-11) struck out eight in six innings but was reached for three runs on seven hits as the Nationals’ lead in the NL East fell to eight games over the Braves. Kevin Frandsen had three hits and Bryce Harper homered in the ninth for Washington, which scored three or fewer runs for the fourth time in five games.

Strasburg and Harang matched zeros until B.J. Upton led off the fifth with a line shot into the stands in left. The Nationals got that run back when Span crossed on a passed ball in the bottom of the frame, but Atlanta took the lead again in the sixth when Freeman led off with a double and scored on Justin Upton’s single.

Christian Bethancourt added an RBI single in the sixth and the Braves broke it open in the seventh with three more runs. Jerry Blevins came in for Strasburg and loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before Freeman hit a sacrifice fly, and Justin Upton greeted right-hander Ryan Mattheus with a two-run double to left to cap the uprising.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Braves C Evan Gattis (strep throat) missed the series but could be back when Atlanta continues its road trip at Texas on Friday. … Nationals SS Ian Desmond (back) and 3B Anthony Rendon (flu) were each given the day off and could return when the team visits the New York Mets on Thursday. … Harper’s blast marked the first time in his career that Braves closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a homer run off his curveball.