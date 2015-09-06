Nationals 8, Braves 2

WASHINGTON -- Gio Gonzalez allowed just two hits in six innings of shutout ball and center fielder Bryce Harper had a homer, two doubles and two RBIs as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Saturday.

Gonzalez (10-7) got his first home win since July 20 as he struck out 10 batters and walked four before Casey Janssen came on to pitch a scoreless seventh. It was the 12th time Gonzalez had fanned at least 10 batters in a game.

The loss went to Atlanta starter Shelby Miller (5-13), whose ERA rose from 2.56 to 2.86 with some more misfortune in a season of misery. Washington is averaging more than six runs per game in the last 18 contests.

The Nationals (70-65) remained five games behind the first-place New York Mets, who beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Saturday. Washington improved to 12-3 this year against the Braves (54-82), who secured a losing season with their 11th loss in a row and 12th straight setback on the road.

Atlanta has not won a road game since Aug. 2 at Philadelphia while the Nationals, who begin a three-game series at home Monday with the Mets, clinched a fourth series win out of the last five. Washington has won four in a row and 12 of its last 18.

The Nationals scored four runs in the third against Miller, who has been a hard-luck pitcher all summer.

And it happened again Saturday as shortstop Ian Desmond, who led off the third, hit a routine fly that center fielder Cameron Maybin lost in the lights.

Miller retired the next two batters and should have been out of the inning, but Desmond scored on a wild pitch with right fielder Jayson Werth at the plate.

Werth then hit a ground-rule double and second baseman Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single. The next batter, Harper, golfed a low outside pitch from Miller over the fence in left-center for a two-run home run and a 4-0 lead.

It was the 500th career hit for Harper, who went deep for the second night in a row and the 33rd time this season. He raised his average to .337.

Washington scored two more runs in the fourth, the first on an RBI fielder’s choice by catcher Wilson Ramos. On the same play, Desmond scored from second after an error on a throw by Atlanta catcher Christian Bethancourt.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman had an RBI single in the fifth to score Harper, who had doubled, to push the margin to 7-0.

Miller, the Atlanta starter, was winless in his previous 19 starts, even though he had an ERA of 3.13 in that span. He had lost his previous 11 decisions. On Saturday, he gave up seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings before reliever Dan Burawa took over in the fifth.

In the seventh, Harper took exception to a pair of strike calls against him by home plate umpire Jerry Meals, then Harper lined his second double of the game to right.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who drove in two runs, followed with an RBI groundout to make it 8-0 against reliever Ross Detwiler, a former Nationals lefty.

Braves left fielder Nick Swisher (two hits) broke up the shutout with an RBI double in the eighth off reliever Matt Grace, and center fielder Michael Bourn followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.

Desmond had three hits and Rendon had two for the Nationals.

NOTES: Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin left the game in the fourth inning due to problems with a contact lens. ... Washington RHP Joe Ross (5-5, 3.50 ERA) will start Sunday against Atlanta LHP Manny Banuelos (1-3, 3.33). ... George Lombard, who played with the Braves from 1998 to 2000, was named the minor league field coordinator for Atlanta on Friday. He had been in the Boston Red Sox system as a minor league instructor.