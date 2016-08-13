Freeman, Recker, Braves get to Strasburg, Nationals

WASHINGTON -– Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and doubled in another run, Anthony Recker clubbed a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves defeated Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Friday night.

Jace Peterson also homered for Atlanta, which has won 7 of 10 and snapped a 14-game losing streak at Nationals Park.

Freeman also walked and was hit by a pitch as he continued his assault on Washington pitching. In 92 career games against the Nationals, he's hitting .327 with 26 doubles, 11 homers and 49 RBIs. Against Strasburg, he’s 14-for-34 (.412) with four homers and 13 RBIs.

Freeman has 22 homers this season, one short of his career high.

Mike Foltynewicz (6-5) won his second straight despite giving up four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer for Washington and Trea Turner had three hits.

Jayson Werth extended his on-base streak to 41 games with an RBI double in the seventh.

Strasburg (15-3) went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs and seven hits.

The Washington right-hander was 13-0 with a 2.51 ERA after his first 17 starts. In his last five, he's 2-3 with a 5.28 ERA.

Strasburg left with a man on and Recker homered to center on reliever Matt Belisle's first pitch to make it 7-3.

Bryce Harper missed his fourth straight game because of neck stiffness.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told reporters that a story Friday by Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that Harper has been playing through a right shoulder injury for the past two months is wrong and that Harper has a stiff neck.

The Braves got to Strasburg early when Ender Inciarte led off the game with a walk and scored on Freeman's double.

Leading off the second inning, Peterson jumped on a 2-0 fastball for his sixth homer of the season and Atlanta led 2-0.

Foltynewicz retired the first seven Nationals before walking Ben Revere. It proved costly when Strasburg bunted Revere to second and he scored on Turner's single.

Washington pulled ahead 3-2 in the fourth when Daniel Murphy singled and Rendon hammered a breaking ball 440 feet to left for his 14th home run of the season.

That lead didn't last as the Braves put runners on first and third -- including Foltynewicz, who doubled leading off -- in the fifth for Freeman, who lofted a three-run shot to the opposite field, giving Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

NOTES: The Braves shuffled their bullpen Friday, designating RHP Roberto Hernandez for assignment, optioning RHP Brandon Cunniff to Triple-A Gwinnett, selecting the contract of RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett, and recalling RHP Akeel Morris from Double-A Mississippi. ... Braves manager Brian Snitker said RHP Julio Teheran (right lat strain) will pitch five innings for Gwinnett on Sunday and could rejoin the Atlanta rotation next Friday. ... Nationals manager Dusty Baker said RHP Reynaldo Lopez will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start on Saturday as RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the DL. ... Ryan Zimmerman holds the Nationals (2005-present) consecutive games on-base record, reaching in 43 straight in 2009.