Murphy makes big impact in Nationals' 7-6 win

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy smacked a two-run homer and drove in four runs, rookie Reynaldo Lopez pitched seven innings for his first win and the Washington Nationals held on to defeat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night.

Trea Turner homered and finished a double short of the cycle for Washington and Ben Revere had two triples.

Lopez (1-1), who won a matchup of 22-year-old rookie starters, blanked the Braves after Freddie Freeman's first-inning homer. Called up from Triple-A Syracuse for his third start, he allowed five hits, walked two and struck out two.

Atlanta rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the ninth inning and Erick Aybar's two-run double off closer Mark Melancon made it 7-6, but Aybar was out trying to stretch it to a triple. Melancon then retired Freeman and Matt Kemp to end it, picking up his 33rd save of the season.

To make room for Lopez, Washington (68-47) released former closer Jonathan Papelbon, who struggled in July and had made only two appearances since the team acquired Melancon from Pittsburgh.

Freeman's homer was his 23rd of the season, matching his career high.

Atlanta (44-73) has lost three of four.

Braves rookie Rob Whalen (1-1) was hit hard in his third start, allowing six runs and six hits -- including two homers -- in five innings.

Right-handed reliever Jason Hursh, the 31st overall pick by Atlanta in the 2013 draft, made his major league debut and allowed a run and three hits in one inning.

Washington's Jayson Werth singled in the sixth, extending his on-base streak to 42 games, the longest in the majors this season.

Right fielder Bryce Harper missed his fifth straight game with neck stiffness but received some positive news when an MRI of his neck came up clean. He remains day to day.

Freeman gave the Braves a 1-0 lead when he homered off Lopez in the first.

Washington quickly countered as Turner tripled leading off the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Murphy hit his 22nd homer of the year, a blast into the second deck in right.

Turner struck again in the third, leading off with his third homer of the season.

Revere then bounced a ball just inside the first-base bag and raced all the way to third. From there, he scored on Murphy's sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

In the fifth, Turner added a single and Revere followed with his second triple of the night. Revere then scored on Murphy's groundout and the Nationals led 6-1.

NOTES: The Braves recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Double-A Mississippi. ... An MRI on Atlanta RHP Chris Withrow's right elbow showed no ligament damage and he'll begin throwing again Tuesday. ... Washington RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) played long toss on Saturday. Ross has been on the DL since July 3. ... Atlanta RHP Tyrell Jenkins (2-2, 3.92 ERA) opposes RHP Tanner Roark (12-6, 2.88) in Sunday's series finale. ... After Sunday, the teams still have 10 meetings remaining.