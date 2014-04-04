Overturned call helps Braves win

WASHINGTON - Opening Day in the nation’s capital Friday was a matchup of starting pitchers who had been sick earlier in the week. But it was a call that was overturned by replay that left the Washington Nationals feeling ill after Chris Johnson hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie, helping the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the Nationals to spoil Washington’s home opener before a sellout crowd of 42,834.

It was the first loss of the season for the Nationals (3-1), who began the year with a three-game sweep of the Mets in New York. Braves reliever Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save and 142nd overall with Atlanta, breaking a tie with Gene Garber for second place in franchise history.

David Hale, who was sick on a team flight earlier in the week, went five scoreless innings as the Braves starter.

“I wasn’t feeling good the other day,” Hale said with a smile after the game.

Neither was Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann, who started Friday after he was scratched with flu-like symptoms on Thursday in New York against the Mets. A 19-game winner last year, Zimmermann also did not figure in the decision after he gave up four hits and one run in five innings.

“He was good,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of Zimmermann. “That last inning he really started to labor. He didn’t eat much yesterday, and very little this morning, so he didn’t have a whole lot of energy going out there.”

Hale and the Braves got a break in the bottom of the fifth when Washington’s Ian Desmond hit a hard shot down the left-field line and came around to score as left fielder Justin Upton put up his arms after the ball got lodged under the padding in foul territory.

After the play was reviewed, the umpires made Desmond take second base for a ground-rule double, which brought Williams out of the dugout to argue -- to no avail. Desmond was later caught stealing and the Nationals did not score.

“It was a conversation with the umpires and myself,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez of asking for a review. The umpires “did what they had to do. I think they got it right. At the end of the day that is what it is about.”

Said Desmond: “I don’t know what the rule is. You move on. You don’t leave anything to doubt (by running it out). No one said anything so I wasn’t going to stop.”

Atlanta (3-1), in a matchup of the two previous National League East champs, scored in the eighth against Tyler Clippard as outfielder Jason Heyward led off with a single and went to third on a single by first baseman Freddie Freeman. Johnson, a third baseman, then lofted the first pitch to right field but the throw from Jayson Werth was off line as Heyward scored sliding.

“He doesn’t have to change his approach” in that situation, Gonzalez said of right-handed-hitting Johnson.

Washington tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly to center by third baseman Ryan Zimmerman against Atlanta reliever Gus Schlosser.

The winning pitcher for Atlanta was Luis Avilian (1-0), while Clippard (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

Zimmermann and Hale were locked in a scoreless tie until Braves’ catcher Evan Gattis hit a long homer to left over his team’s bullpen to lead off the fifth.

“Jordan pitched his heart out,” Desmond said.

Said Zimmermann: “HeaIth-wise, I feel a lot better today than I did yesterday. I got some fluids and some rest and I woke up this morning feeling pretty good. I called Skipper and said, ‘I’ll be good-to-go.’ I was able to go five and I figured that he thought that was enough and he didn’t want to push it too much.”

NOTES: RHP Pedro Beato, claimed off waivers from the Reds on Wednesday by Atlanta, was in the Braves’ clubhouse and in uniform before the game ... LHP Mike Minor went two innings and allowed three runs in a rehab start for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday. Minor is battling back from left shoulder tendinitis ... Washington pitchers fanned 39 batters in the first three games, the third-most total since 1901 ... Sports broadcaster James Brown, who is from Washington, was the master of ceremonies for pre-game events ... Scheduled starters for Saturday are Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 6.00) and Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (0-1, 3.00).