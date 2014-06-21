Rookie pitchers help Braves outlast Nationals

WASHINGTON -- The Atlanta Braves have been an annual contender in the National League East the past few years thanks to veterans such as infielder Freddie Freeman, outfielder Jayson Heyward and closer Craig Kimbrel.

While Kimbrel had a rare blown save on Friday, two of his bullpen colleagues making their major league debuts helped the Braves outlast the Washington Nationals 6-4 in 13 innings.

Juan Jaime pitched a scoreless 11th inning and Ryan Buchter (1-0) retired all three batters he faced in the 12th to get the win in his big league appearance. Buchter was called up Friday when Gavin Floyd went on the disabled list and Jaime was promoted Thursday when Pedro Beato went on the DL.

“You are going to have to use them sooner or later,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez. “Get them in there so they don’t have to sit around and think about it. I can’t complain. They did a terrific job.”

Buchter fanned Jayson Werth to lead off the 12th then got left fielder Ryan Zimmerman to hit into a double play.

Catcher Evan Gattis had an RBI single in the top of the 13th inning to give the Braves a 5-4 lead. The go-ahead run was scored by center fielder B.J. Upton, who led off the inning with a walk against reliever and loser Jerry Blevins (2-3) and went to third on a single by first baseman Freddie Freeman.

After Gattis’ RBI hit, the Braves added an insurance run to make it 6-4 when shortstop Andrelton Simmons drove in a run on a fielder’s choice as second baseman Danny Espinosa and shortstop Ian Desmond could not turn a double play to end the top of the 13th.

“The leadoff walk to Upton -- you can’t do that,” said Blevins, who also pitched Thursday. “You have to step up. Everyone was tired.”

Atlanta is now 7-1 against Washington this year and 20-7 the past two seasons. It was the seventh straight extra-inning loss for the Nationals while Atlanta is 5-4 in extra innings.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon had slammed a two-run homer with two outs in the last of the ninth against Kimbrel to tie the game at 4-4.

“It was a big home run and put us right back in,” said Adam LaRoche, the Washington first baseman.

Washington center fielder Denard Span had cut the lead to 4-2 with a two-out triple in the seventh.

Jordan Walden pitched the last of the 13th for the Braves to get his second save.

Atlanta starting pitcher Mike Minor had a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowed just two runs in seven innings but did not figure in the decision. “I thought that was one of my best, feeling wise,” Minor said. “I could throw pretty much what I wanted. I felt a lot better that what the outcome was. It is always good to get a win against the Nationals.”

“It seemed like he was getting those early strikes,” LaRoche said of Minor.

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg did not get a decision either. He allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings.

Freeman had three hits for the Braves while third baseman Chris Johnson, Simmons and right fielder Heyward each had two hits. Span, LaRoche, Desmond and Espinosa had two hits for the Nats.

Heyward had a two-out, two-run double in the fifth to help the Braves build a 4-1 lead against Strasburg. It was a season-high ninth hit of the game against Strasburg, who allowed eight hits in three of his previous 15 starts.

Simmons had an RBI single -- the third straight hit for the Braves -- in the fourth as Atlanta grabbed a 2-1 lead.

Desmond blasted a long solo homer down the left-field line with two outs in the second to tie the game at 1-1 against Minor.

The Braves had assumed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Freeman hit a two-out homer to right. It was the 12th homer of the season for Freeman, who had three hits Thursday in the first game of the series.

NOTES: Atlanta C Evan Gattis singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the best among catchers in team history and the longest active streak in the majors. ... The Braves put RHP Gavin Floyd on the disabled list with a fractured olecranon in his elbow and called up LHP Ryan Buchter from Triple-A. Floyd was throwing a two-hit shutout when he left Thursday’s game after throwing one pitch in the seventh. ... Atlanta OF Justin Upton has complained of dizziness in recent days. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said when he saw Upton in the clubhouse before the game Friday, he was not well. “We are going to try and get him checked out. He is not feeling good physically. He is frustrated with the way his body feels and the way he feels physically. We feel it is time to get a full evaluation, wherever that may be,” Gonzalez said. Upton is hitting .276 with 14 homers. ... The scheduled starters for the third game of the series on Saturday are RHP Doug Fister (5-2, 3.08) of Washington against Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (6-4, 2.31). ... Washington entered Friday with a team ERA of 3.09, the best mark in the National League and second to Oakland (3.02) in the majors.